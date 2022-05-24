Crisis rocks Imo PDP as youths protest over ad-hoc delegate list

By Tribune Online
The crisis rocking the Imo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a different twist as youths of the party on Tuesday barricaded the entrance gate of the party secretariat along Okigwe road.

The youths are protesting the inability of the party to conduct an election to produce the 3 man Ad-hoc

The youths in their large numbers locked the gate of the party Secretariat with a padlock thereby denying party leaders and visitors enter into the party office to carry out their daily activities.

The protesting youths were seen displaying different placards with different inscriptions such as ‘No harmonized Ad-hoc list no primary election’, ‘National office should not be a disadvantage to Imo PDP’ ‘Power belongs to the people and many others.

A House of Representative aspirant, Ikenga Ugochinyere for Ideato North and Ideato South Federal constituency had earlier secured a restraining order from the court banning the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and PDP from recognizing any delegate list not authenticated by the party and INEC.

Speaking during the protest, a PDP youth leader in the party, Emeka Nwokeke stated that Imo PDP is on the verge of collapsing.


He said: “Some of our party leaders have alternative political parties to go to but we the youths of PDP in Imo State have no other party, anybody doing anything in terms of 3 man Ad-hoc delegate without Imo PDP youths is doing so against the interest of our party.”

