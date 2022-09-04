Crisis rocking PDP, a family affair, will be resolved soon, say Atiku’s associates

The Leadership of Atiku People United (APU), a new independent movement and advocacy group for Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for the 2023 General Elections, has admonished well-meaning Nigerians not to be disturbed by the current misunderstanding rocking the main opposition party, describing it as only a family affair that would be resolved at the fullness of time.

APU, a movement, comprising old and new associates of Atiku Abubakar, set to work and deliver winning votes in 2023, has membership, including founding PDP Deputy National Chairman (SW), Chief Dapo Sarumi, among others.

Southwest Secretary and Coordinating Leader of APU, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran, gave this assurance in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos by Pastor Kayode Jacobs on behalf of the group’s Coordinating Council, saying that those waiting for PDP to implode, especially the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to enable them “reap from the imbroglio” would wait till eternity.

Owokoniran maintained that necessary sacrifices would be made to unite the party to the fullest of time, positing that the issues at stake are about the democratic rights of all concerned and not about fighting for the soul of PDP.

Owokoniran explained that all those in the middle of the disagreement were critical stakeholders, who, according to him, will be carrying the party flag in one election or the other in 2023, adding that the very few not directly contesting had major candidates with a personal interest in the elections.

This was just as the party chieftain noted that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and the entire leadership of the party were not unaware of the expectations of Nigerians and would, therefore, “for no reason disappoint in the responsibility to ensure that APC’s bad memory does not fester and is forever deleted from our political space.”

“Moreso, that Nigerians are waiting for PDP to rescue the nation from the irresponsive and irresponsible grip of APC.

“As for us in APU, we are touched by the prayers of average Nigerians and the deep concern shown across the nation, that PDP may be one,” Owokoniran said.

He, however, charged APC to face the crises it had created in the polity on the economy, education and security, instead of spending all the time to poach on aggrieved PDP members, just as he further maintained that very soon the main opposition party would come out strong and very united to deliver Nigeria from the lacklustre governance imposed on the citizens by the ruling APC, which he described as political bandits and lying gangs.

“Soon and very soon, PDP will come out strong and very united to deliver Nigeria from the lacklustre governance imposed on Nigerians by Political bandits and lying gangs called APC.





“We will surely unite to unify Nigeria and make our nation strong again,” Owokoniran enthused.