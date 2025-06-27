Crisis over Owo memorial park demolition resolved — Ondo govt

… as Aiyedatiwa meets stakeholders, sets up team on new location

Ondo state government on Friday declared that the crisis over the demolition of Owo memorial park has been resolved.

The development followed a closed-door meeting with stakeholders where the government met with the leadership of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo to resolve the crisis over the demolition of the cenotaph.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, who said the peace meeting was convened by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Adeniyan said Aiyedatiwa announced the formation of a committee to work with the Church and Owo community leaders in identifying a new site for the memorial.

According to Adeniyan, religious leaders present described the earlier conflict as unfortunate and affirmed their commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Aiyedatiwa, who said religion and culture must coexist peacefully, added that the need to find a balance between the two necessitated the demolition of the Owo memorial park to make way for a new one that will not cause any communal crisis.

The governor added that he has commissioned a team of government officials to liaise with the relevant stakeholders to make arrangements to build a new cenotaph at a location acceptable to the church and the people of Owo.

Aiyedatiwa warned all parties involved and critics of the demolition to refrain from the language and narratives that could incite the people and lead to a breakdown of law and order in the community.

Bishop Arogundade and other leaders who spoke at the meeting said the crisis that followed the demolition was unnecessary, adding that the church has accepted the decision to relocate the Owo memorial park and will give support to the committee that will find a suitable location for a new cenotaph.

Stressing that the Owo community has been very accommodating to the Catholic Church for decades as the first church to settle in the community, the church leaders promised to continue to accord the culture of Owo, the stool of the Olowo and the Olowo-in-Council the respect they deserve.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, Chief of Staff, Prince Segun Omojuwa and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Mr. Gbenga Atiba.

Others at the meeting included Chairman of the Action Committee of CAN, Apostle ZB Adeboriota, the immediate past Chairman of CAN, Dr. Ayo Oladapo, the Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Very Rev Father Dominic Adeosun, representative of the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese, Archbishop Simeon Borokini and the representatives of the Olowo-in-Council.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

