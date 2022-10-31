Crisis: Miyetti Allah demands creation of nomadic ministry

Following the lingering crisis between farmers and herdsmen, a Fulanio Scio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Association, on Monday, called for the establishment of a Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs.

Miyetti Allah said the Ministry will have the mandate to broaden educational opportunities and address pastoralist challenges.

This is contained in a statement signed by the the National President of the group Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo and it’s National Secretary Engr. Saleh Alhassan.

The Communique was issued at the end of the National Executive Meeting and State Chairmen of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Association.

It called for the immediate Designation, Gazzeting and Development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the states of the Federation as the only first strategic step in addressing the challenges confronting Fulani Herders in Nigeria.

It said this will include Building of Earth dams and solar boreholes, Building of vetnary clinics, Development of Diary (milk) collection centres.

The Communique noted that the meeting condemned the alleged profiling of Fulani Pastoralists by the Governor of Benue Samuel Ortom through anti-grazing law.

“The meeting called on the establishing the Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs whose mandate is to broaden educational opportunities and address pastoralist challenges”

The group regretted the recent massacre of Fulani pastoralists in Taraba State and called on the Inspector-General of Police to set up a high-powered panel to unmask those responsible for the dastardly acts and ensure justice is done to the victims’ families to avoid people resorting to self-help.

“The meeting dismissed the consistent claims of farmers-herders conflicts as a major setback of instability and insecurity in Nigeria. But rather the conflicts are exacerbated by activities of states sponsored vigilantes and tribal hordes who wilfully continue to carry out extra-judicial killings of Fulani pastoralists.

“The meeting observed the need for overhauling of Nigeria Security and Justice Systems to address cases of injustices and access to justice by pastoralist as many of our youths are languishing in detention centers across the country.

“The meeting charged the Political awareness and mobilization Directorate to embarked on massive enlightenment campaigns and voters’ education among Fulani Pastoralists to massively participate in the forthcoming general elections”, the Communique added.

