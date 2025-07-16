Crisis looms in Ondo ADC over alleged leadership hijack

…as party reaffirms Sidikatu Ojo-led leadership in Ondo, warns impersonators

A fresh crisis is brewing within the Ondo State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following alleged attempts by some individuals to hijack the party’s leadership and structure from the incumbent executive.

This comes as the current leadership of the party in the state reiterated that its executive, led by Hon. Chief (Mrs) Ganiyu Sidikatu Ojo, remains the legally recognised leadership of the party in the state.

The leadership of the party in Ondo State, which dismissed recent rumours and publications suggesting a change in its leadership structure, urged party members, stakeholders, and the general public to disregard such misinformation.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Eniola Olurotimi, the ADC dismissed recent rumours and a list circulated by some individuals claiming to have appointed coordinators across the state’s local government areas.

Olurotimi described the claims as baseless and not originating from the official party structure, cautioning party members, stakeholders, and the public to ignore such misleading reports.

He insisted that no changes had been made to the party’s leadership in the state and stated that the party was not part of the purported list released by a certain group, announcing the appointment of individuals to coordinate the party’s affairs in all the local government areas.

Olurotimi, who debunked reports of a leadership change in the party, described the development as misinformation, saying the list of individuals purportedly appointed to coordinate the party’s local government offices does not emanate from the party’s office.

He said, “We urge all party members, stakeholders, and the general public to disregard any misleading claims or publications suggesting a change in the Ondo State executive.

“Chief (Mrs) Ganiyu Sidikatu Ojo remains the authentic and recognised Chairperson of the African Democratic Congress in Ondo State,”

“All the list of names announced by certain people to coordinate local government offices of ADC in Ondo State is hereby not acceptable, null and void as it runs counter to the subsisting order within the party.

“Therefore, all those so appointed must immediately desist from exercising any authority whatsoever on behalf of the party,”

The ADC emphasised its commitment to stability, transparency, and grassroots mobilisation, assuring members that the leadership remains focused on the party’s vision and preparations for future elections.

While addressing political developments in the party, the ADC in the state noted that: “The Coalition of parties in Nigeria has resolved to join forces with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to bring an end to the ongoing hardship and misrule caused by the APC government. This historic alliance is aimed at restoring hope, unity, and prosperity to Nigerians.”

But the party warned individuals and groups against impersonating party authority or taking actions outside the constitutional framework of the ADC.

The party leadership, however, reiterated that any future appointments at the local level would be made in accordance with the party’s constitution and with the full consent of the state executive.

“The reaffirmation of the ADC Executive structure in Ondo State serves as a reminder that legitimacy and internal order remain the cornerstone of ADC operations.

“Under the leadership of Chief (Mrs) Ganiyu Sidikatu Ojo, the party continues to strengthen its grassroots base and stand as a credible political alternative to the current ruling party, as the Chairperson call on the stakeholders to maintain discipline and unity.”

The Ondo State ADC leadership also cautioned against attempts to destabilise the party through unauthorised statements or actions by individuals with no mandate from the national body or state structure.

It called for calm and cooperation as it continues to promote democratic values, inclusion, and grassroots engagement in the state.

