Crisis brews in Ondo over commissioner’s refusal to appear before state assembly

A new political crisis is brewing in Ondo between the state assembly and the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over the refusal of the State Commissioner of Finance, Mrs Omowumi Isaac to appear at the plenary despite being summoned by the Assembly.

This is just as the State Assembly refused to sign off on the 2024 supplementary budget submitted by Governor Aiyedatiwa to the Assembly, threatening not to pass the bill for a second reading until Finance Commissioner appears before the Assembly.

Governor Aiyedatiwa has sent a bill to the Assembly to amend the 2024 appropriation bill and authorize the issuance from the consolidated revenue fund of the state a sum of N487,437 billion.

Out of the fund, a sum of N246,198 is for recurrent expenditure while the balance of N241,239 is for capital expenditure for the services of the state until the end of the year.

The Assembly had earlier summoned the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Isaac to explain the performance of the 2024 appropriation law signed into law before it could consider the supplementary budget.

But the Finance Commissioner failed to honour the State Assembly invitation and never bothered to send any of the officers of the ministry to represent her.

However, on Thursday, Isaac sent a letter through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. A.O. Akinseloyin who disclosed the inability of the commissioner to appear before the lawmakers in the letter read by the Clerk of the Assembly, Benjamin Jayeola.

Irked by the attitude of the commissioner, the lawmakers said they would not pass the bill for a second reading until she appeared before the Assembly.

The Minority Leader, Hon Oguntodu Olajide, representing Akure Constituency 1, said the lawmakers should not approve the letter since the commissioner of finance did not honor them with her presence.

Similarly, Hon Felix Afe, representing Akoko Northwest constituency, described the letter as an affront to the people of Ondo State, noting that Assembly’s invitation letter was not addressed to the Permanent Secretary but to the Commissioner.

Afe said, “The letter did not state where the Commissioner for Finance went, and when she would come back. We want her to tell us the performance of the budget for 2024. Without the appearance of the Commissioner for Finance, we should step it down.

“If she does not show up next time, the assembly should issue a bench warrant against her.”

Similarly, Hon Chris Ogunlami, representing Okitipupa Constituency 1, described the letter from the Permanent Secretary as fake.

He said the Commissioner for Finance should come and explain to the people of the state what the supplementary budget is meant for.

Another lawmaker, Hon Fayemi Obayelu, representing Ilaje Constituency II, expressed dismay at the absence of the commissioner from the plenary despite being given enough time to appear before the lawmakers.

“We want her to expatiate more on the supplementary budget. We can’t go ahead if we don’t know what is in the budget. She has to explain why there is a supplementary budget when we still have the 2024 budget.

“The House has the power to issue a bench warrant against her if she refuses to appear at the next adjourned date,” she said.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Olamide Oladiji, while announcing the decision of the Assembly, said the supplementary budget should be stepped down until the commissioner appears before the lawmakers to defend the budget.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the Assembly to write another letter for the commissioner to appear before the lawmakers.

He fixed October 17 for the appearance of the commissioner’s failure, which may lead to further action.