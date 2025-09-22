Crisis brews in Edo as council chairmen face impeachment, resignation

Crisis is brewing across the 18 local government areas of Edo State following the impeachment and alleged forced resignations of acting chairmen.

The impeachments and resignations came a few hours after 63 elected councillors were presented with certificates of return by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) on Monday in Benin.

Those who received certificates of return at about 7 a.m. on Monday had been elected in a by-election that took place last Saturday.

Chairman of EDSIEC, Hon. Jonathan Aifuobhokhan, who was represented by Hon. (Dr) Ikhuoriah Solomon, urged the new councillors to give proper representation to the people.

He said, “The successful conduct of the 2025 by-election is not only a testament to the Commission’s efficiency but also a reaffirmation of the people’s trust in the democratic process.

“Today, as we celebrate the victors of that process, we are also reminded of the important roles they are stepping into: to serve, to lead, and to bring meaningful development to their various wards.”

It was gathered that councillors from several local government areas signed impeachment notices before heading to their respective secretariats.

To avoid possible impeachment, the acting chairman of Esan West, Hon. Godsent Agboibo, submitted his resignation.

In a letter dated 22 September 2025 and addressed to the House Leader, Esan West Legislative Chamber, Agboibo said events of the last few days had made it imperative for him to tender his resignation.

“As a loyal party man and committed supporter of our Governor, His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo, and as a man of integrity and peace, I hereby tender my resignation as chairman with effect from 22 September 2025.

“Thank you for your past support during my tenure. I look forward to supporting whoever comes on board.”

In Etsako East, councillors reportedly signed an impeachment notice for the removal of Hon. Solomon Ogumah in Benin City on Sunday.

Thugs were said to have taken over the local government secretariat in Okpella.

A total of nine councillors signed an impeachment notice against the acting chairman of Uhunmwode, Hon. Osas Iradia Benjamin.

According to the impeachment notice, “We, the undersigned members of Uhunmwode Local Government Area Legislative Arm, hereby impeach you as the acting Local Government Council chairman with effect from today, the 22nd day of September 2025.

“This decision is as a result of your abuse of office, high-headedness, embezzlement of council funds, anti-party activities, financial recklessness, forgery and constant disobedience to constituted authorities.”

The acting chairman of Etsako East, Solomon Ogumah, urged Governor Monday Okpebholo to stop the move, saying it would cause chaos in the party.

He said, “I was told that I should resign and that if I don’t resign, they will use the councillors to remove me.

“I have enquired of the House of Assembly, and they said they did not give any such directive, and I know it is the House of Assembly and the governor who have such powers.”

A former Edo North senatorial youth leader of the APC, Dirisu Otinomo, warned that the development could lead to a crisis in the APC.

“The people of Etsako East are not happy because someone who is not from Etsako East should not be allowed to foist a chairman on the local government, and if care is not taken, it could cause a crisis in the council.

“I am calling on the peace-loving governor of the state to stop this move.”

