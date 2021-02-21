Crises: Lawan blames political leaders 

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan has attributed the recent crisis in the South West to the utterances of political leaders. He noted that political leaders and to a greater extent, some governors in the South West contributed to the recent mayhem.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, Lawan said, ‘What happened in Oyo State and other places to say the truth, there is a problem of leadership. ‘Even though, the crisis could not be attributed to governors alone but it is their constitutional duty to protect every citizen residing in their respective states.”

The Senate President, however, noted but the utterances of some of the governors created the crisis and gave some people the courage to unleash pains on other Nigerians.

“And from my understanding, the governors did what they did because of the support they get from some elders in the region, including some of their cultural groups,” he added.

He said that when the crisis was going on, the 9th Senate under his leadership was in recess, saying, immediately after resumption it was the first issue the lawmakers addressed. According to him, the Senate would not accept unguided utterances coming from holders of political offices, nor will it accept any tribe or group denying any Nigerian the rights to live in any part of the country.

He also said when the VicePresident Yemi Osibanjo, met with state governors, the issue of paying compensation to those affected came up and it was agreed they should be compensated.

“Not only that, security were asked to fish out those responsible and they should be brought to justice so that it would serve as a deterrent to others who might like to toe along the line in future,” Lawan added.

While reacting to Lawan’s statement, the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde said the Senate President has obviously mistaken the location by talking about Shasha.

In a release signed by his Chief Press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, he said:“The issue is Shasha in Ibadan has nothing to do with utterances of anyone, be it the governor or any resident.

“The four governors who visited Oyo State after the incident attested to the fact that what happened was a disagreement among market people which has nothing to do with ethnicity, religion or tribe. The trigger of Shasha crisis was a clash between a cart pusher and a pregnant woman. How did that relate to utterances of a governor?

“In any case, those who know Governor Seyi Makinde will attest to the fact that he talks with the measured civility of experienced diplomat. His utterances can never be linked to incitement of violence.”

Also, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode also lambasted the Senate President, saying, there is a deliberate plot by the North to decimate other regions of the country.