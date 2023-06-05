A renowned plant scientist and Executive Director of Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, (CRIN), Ibadan, Oyo state, Dr Patrick Adebola has been nominated for conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit, (NPOM), award.

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces approved the conferment.

This is confirmed in a public notice signed by Dr Nasir Olutan Raji-Mustapha, Director General/ CEO, National Productivity Centre, an agency of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and dated 30 May 2023.

A total of 72 names, 36 each for 2021 and 2022, made the list in the individual category. The honours list cut across industries, public service, academics and technocrats.

Some of the awardees are Chief Sylvester Onoja a former Principal of King’s College, Senators Ita Enang, Lee Maeba and Prof Umar Dambata.

The awardees have been directed to pick up their medals and certificates at the corporate headquarters of the Centre.

For Adebola, it is an award well deserved. The Kogi-born Geneticist rose through the ranks by sharing determination, hard work and commitment to research. After graduating from the University of Ilorin, the Botanist worked briefly as a teacher before going for postgraduate studies.

His career has seen him traverse Europe, America and different African countries. Adebola was the Director and Technical Lead at the Agricultural Research Council, (ARC-VOPI) of South Africa. After a decade of stay on the job, he moved to Liberia as Deputy Director General at African Rice, a project of the Central Agricultural Research Institute.

Until his current appointment, Adebola was project lead and senior Scientist at the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture, IITA, where he successfully coordinated the Africa Yam project in Nigeria, Ghana, Benin and Cote d’Ivoire, its four target countries.

He has brought enormous transformations which enhance research and industrial harmony since assuming leadership of the foremost research institute in 2020.

His interventions include the restoration of peace and industrial harmony to the institute, the construction of a modern fermentary building for processing cocoa beans, the construction of a cocoa flavour laboratory, a 1500-capacity multi-purpose hall and a beautiful perimeter fencing of the CRIN headquarters.





In the area of research, Dr Adebola provided an enabling environment for research activities to thrive and has facilitated the supply of improved planting materials to farmers of the institute’s mandate crops.

“I am delighted about the award and thank God for the recognition. I see the honour as a call to do more in the service of the country. I am truly excited.” Adebola said.

