CRFFN writes freight forwarders, demand reversal of port strike action

The Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarders in Nigeria (CRFFN) over the weekend wrote to the leadership of the five major freight forwarding associations in Nigeria, demanding a reversal of the port strike action which, according to the Council, is threatening to truncate government efforts in ensuring a steady supply of essentials needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that some clearing agents, last week, refused to continue with cargo clearance over claims that some terminal operators and shipping companies refused to comply with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) directive on storage and demurrage charges waiver during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter written at the weekend to the National Presidents of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), National Council of Managing Directors Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), National Association of Freight Forwarders and Air Consolidators (NAFFAC), and the Association of Registered Freight Forwarders in Nigeria (AREFFN), the CRFFN stated that the leadership of these associations could be held responsible by the Federal Government if the strike action obstructs the flow of essential supply in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the letter titled ‘Reversal Of Strike Action At The Ports’ which was signed by the CRFFN Registrar/Ceo, Barrister Sam Nwakohu, the Council stated that, “We have heard unofficially that a fraction of freight forwarders have embarked on strike action which we consider illegal and a serious threat to the life of teeming Nigerians relying on the supply chain for their essential supplies.

“We want to believe that you understand the urgency of the times we are in and the fact that the Federal government classifies freight forwarding as essential service especially in the context of COVID -19. While appreciating the Federal government for underscoring the importance of freight forwarding profession, we must not engage in anything that will jeopardise the efforts of government in containing the COVID-19 pandemic as well as sustain the lives of people.

“Any action obstructing the flow of the essential supply chain at this time may tantamount to sabotage of a high order. The situation we are in is similar to wartime and those entrusted with ensuring the sustainable flow of life support essentials must be professional enough and ethically responsible in the discharge of their duties.

“If this developing trend is not nipped in the bud as quickly as possible, we fear it may attract serious consequences from the federal government and the Associations’ leadership may be held responsible.

“I, therefore, urge you to act fast to arrest this development by ensuring a reversal of the strike action while we work together to address whatever challenges confronting freight forwarding at this time. Please bear in mind that the COVID-19 Maritime task team (comprising all stakeholders) is fully on ground to address any complains affecting COVID -19 operations at the ports.”

