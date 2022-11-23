Creativity comes to the fore in Educare Trust-Bono contest

AS usual, Educare Trust and Bono Energy partnered this year to stir the curiosity in secondary school students by giving them the chance to compete in the Sci-Tech contest.

Before this year’s event, the focus had been on developing students’ oratory through debates, but while this year’s shift is to the art of science and technology, it also aims at making students to be creative.

Schools that participated in the 2022 edition of the contest are Government College, Ibadan; Methodist Grammar School, Bodija; Wesley College of Science, Elekuro; Emmanuel College High School, Orita-UI and Loyola College, Old-Ife road.

Speaking on the chairman of the panel, Dr Samuel Oje Ata, of the Department of Geology, University of Ibadan, said the idea of the contest is for students to be creative, develop team work and look at issues around them which they can solve with their imagination.

He said when one is creative, one will discover areas through which one can come up with innovations that will help the society, just as he added that that was the basis for the contest.

A member of the panel, Mr Sunkanmi Onadeko, while also speaking, said whatever the students are coming up with might not be new, but they should look for ways through which they can also use it to benefit their immediate societies.

The contest then began in earnest, with Government College showing a biogas which can use animal waste to generate heat, and the heat can be used for cooking or powering bulbs.

Emmanuel College unveiled a grinding machine that runs without electricity, with the focus aimed at reducing griders’ electricity bills.

Loyola College students showcased a windmill which generates electricity, while those of Wesley College of Science showcased a reading lamp and table fan, while students of Methodist Grammar School produced an amplifier to talk to large audience.

In the end, Methodist Grammar School came first, while Loyola College placed second and Government College third.

While commending the schools for their creativities, the programme officer of Educare Trust, Mr Raphael Afeyodion, said the winner will receive N100,000 prize.

“The second and third placed schools will receive N50,000 and N30,000 respectively, while the remaining participating schools will receive N10,000 each.”