Creative contents can free Africa from shackles of borrowing — Olajide

A UK based Nigeria Afrobeats podcast promoting the Nigerian culture worldwide, Adesope Olajide has said that Africans must take the bull by the horn through deliberate game changing cultural steps to reposition itself through its rich creative potentialities.

Olajide, who believes that Africa has more than what it takes to take the world by storm, said the African creative sense is overwhelming when it comes to talents and resources, adding that the continent have no choice than to look inward and make good its rich human and material deposit.

Speaking with Travelpulse&MICE, Olajide who is an Afrobeat music evangelist and ardent Nigeria and African culture enthusiast and promoter said Africans need to support the culture, the music and most importantly creativities by buying their products and streaming their music making it easier for acts to survive on their careers and make better content.

“On the other hand, the governments must see this as another oil or diamond boom as direct investments into this sector will create jobs, increase revenue and slowly free us from the shackles of borrowing.

China saw an opportunity in industrialisation and invested hugely making them (China) global force today whilst America saw the creative arts in film and music as a way to sell America to the world.

“It’s time for Africa to develop the creative industry and come together as one and follows in the footsteps of the world giants.”

“I feel the government should look at this music genre and its stars as a vehicle to promote Africa and in this case Nigeria to boost the economy and create jobs.

“Individual governments should invest in this sector by making it easier for creatives to do their jobs and be creative, tax and grants incentives allowing young people to build careers within this sector and partner with the big faces of the culture officially as tourism ambassadors opening the floodgates to visitors who in turn bring direct revenue to the countries.

“That’s what the UK and America did by investing in pop and hip-hop musicians and supporting them to create and promote their content whilst serving as ambassadors for the countries.”

