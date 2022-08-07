Creation of more legislative seats for women, catalyst against corruption ― Prof Adeleke

Professor Olukayode Adeleke, an academic icon at Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, has said the creation of more legislative seats for women in the country will help curb corruption in the sector and further boost Nigeria’s democratic ambition.

Adeleke made this remark at the weekend while delivering the keynote address during the investiture of Mrs Omokemi Olufunke Oladipo as the 7th chairperson of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), Ibadan chapter.

Adeyemo in his address entitled “Women in Governance: A Myth or Mirage”, explained that more women’s inclusion in governance will help check the high level of corruption in the legislative sector because they are more steadfast and honourable.

He said: “Nigeria has very few women participating in politics. Only seven out of 109 senators and 22 of the 360 House of Representatives members are women and only four out of 36 deputy governors are women.

“The electoral system in Nigeria has not been fair to women. It contributes to women’s underrepresentation in Nigeria’s legislature. If we historically examine issues abroad we see women like Margret Thatcher, former British prime minister and the third prime minister of India in 1966, Indira Gandhi, among others who have successfully effected change and played significant roles in developing their country.

“In fact without women, nothing will be done. And it is rather unfortunate that in Nigeria because of our culture, lack of enlightenment and support women are relegated to the background. But it is not too late, there is hope. If there is more advocacy and groups like ICAN continue to canvass for more inclusion of women in governance I believe it will have a huge impact.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“If the Federal Government also enact policy and back the ‘Women Participation in Election Bill’ and other related bills that seek to give legal backing to affirmative action towards widening the gap for women’s participation in politics and governance in the country, I believe a huge change is in stall for us.”

In his remark, the chairman of the investiture, Professor Emeritus McLean Adenrele Araromi, charged the new SWAN chairperson and the other excos of the institute, Ibadan cheaper, to uphold the values of the institute and focus on the development of the district.

He also called for the inclusion of women in politics saying “Nigeria Women have also shown integrity and capacity in governance. Despite their contributions, Nigeria women are still excluded from mainstream politics and governance.

“Our prayer is for our legislators to consider working to effect change by creating an enabling environment for Nigeria Women through the passage of these bills and the inclusion of women-focused issues in the constitution.”

In her remark, Olufunke Oladipo expressed gratitude to her family, friend, and love ones for the grand support they have shown to her. She further declared that she would use her position to canvass support for the girl child and the inclusion of more Nigerian women in leadership positions.

The newly inaugurated excos of SWAN Ibadan chapter include Mrs Sileola Adebusola, Akinbowale (vice-chairperson), Mrs Wojuate Olasunmho (general secretary), and Mrs Adedine Atinuke Victoria (treasurer).





Others are Mrs Adijat Oladipupo (financial secretary), Mrs Oyewole Olukemi (membership secretary), Mrs Olawale Olusola Omotunde (social and publicity secretary), Makanjuola Olukemi (assistant secretary-general), Mrs Akinbowale Sileola (membership secretary), Mrs Victoria Soremeku (welfare secretary), Mrs Olabisi Akintunde, and Mrs Salome Olabimpe.