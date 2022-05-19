Create School of Dentistry at LAUTECH, TY Danjuma foundation asks

AN appeal has been made to the authority of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUT Ogbomoso for the creation of School of Dentistry, and its sister arm, LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso for the creation of Cleft and Craniofacial Unit in the hospital.

Executive Director, Free Cleft & Craniofacial Surgery Programme, an arm of TY Danjuma Foundation, Dr Bello Seidu who made the appeal during the flag-off of the ongoing Free 25th Free Cleft & Craniofacial Surgery programme holding at the Teaching hospital, noted that facial deformity was a scourge whose effect is seriously downplayed in our society,

Speaking further, Dr Seidu while affirming that support was seriously needed from well meaning individuals and corporate organizations to help build a befitting Craniofacial Centre, added that about #5million would be needed to buy standard craniofacial equipment.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dr Seidu noted that over 50 surgeries of different categories would be carried out during the programme which began on May 14th and would terminate on May 21st, 2021.





The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor George Opadijo, while speaking through the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Professor Olugbenga Abodunrin, hailed TY Danjuma for considering the less privileged in their plight, adding so many could not afford the bill for basic medical surgery.

Also speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor, LAUTECH, Professor Mojeed Liasu, who lauded the act of benevolence of TY Danjuma Foundation and appreciated the volunteers for availing the general public their God-given talent for the betterment of the society.