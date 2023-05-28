The planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, has appealed to the government, philanthropists and corporate organisations to create more industries that will help in tackling unemployment and encourage youth entrepreneurship.

Alo stated this at the just-concluded Exodus (Ayajo Majemu) of CAC, Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, held at the Adamimogo Jesus City, Lekki-Epe, Expressway, Lagos, tagged, ‘ No More Limitation .

The cleric said that the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery is a welcome development and its capacity to create jobs should be a wake-up call for the private sector to embark on more projects that will help reduce unemployment among youths.

He noted that creating job opportunities, especially for young Nigerians, would be the remedy for criminality and other vices in the society.

Alo stated that governments at all levels and corporate organisations should confront unemployment aggressively to discourage youths from the temptation of resorting to fraudulent means tin order o sustain themselves.

According to him, “If we have 10 Dangotes in Nigeria who will cooperate with the incoming administration and create establishments that will help in reducing unemployment; we will experience peace and calmness.”

Alo stressed that the government alone cannot solve the problem of unemployment among the youths in Nigeria, hence the private sector should arise and support the government by investing in industries that can create jobs for the people.

He added that developed countries are benefiting from private sector players who are investing in improving lives, strengthening communities and stimulating societal growth and sustainable development.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE