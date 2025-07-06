Crashed marriage: Leave me alone to heal, Biola pleads with critics

Nollywood star Biola Bayo is no stranger to emotional roles on screen, but in real life, nothing could have prepared her for the role she never auditioned for—dealing with a crashed marriage under the glare of public scrutiny.

In a firm tone, the actress recently asked Nigerians and online trolls to let her grieve and heal in peace. “Leave me alone to deal with my crashed marriage,” she said.

Though she never disclosed the exact date the marriage ended, Biola had earlier revealed on social media that her union with her husband, Oluwaseyi, was over.

She shared the news on his birthday—a move she described as deliberate, respectful, and centered on their shared love for their child.

But her honest revelation, far from drawing empathy, became an invitation for public judgment.

Biola also known as Eyinoka, had always kept her marital life relatively private. That discretion, however, didn’t shield her from the barrage of online trolling that followed her announcement.

“What exactly did I do wrong?” she asked during a recent live session. “I didn’t hurt anyone. I didn’t attack my ex. I only shared the truth about my life so that no one else would twist it or turn it into gossip.”

Despite her maturity and transparency, the backlash came swiftly and harshly. Trolls accused her of attention-seeking, of failing as a wife, and of using her platform to “overshare.” Some mocked her for being open about a failed union. Others, more vicious, suggested she “couldn’t keep a home.”

“It’s sad that people are dragging me for telling my truth. I’m human too,” she said through tears.

Biola admitted that she sought counsel from close friends and mentors. She didn’t want a faceless blog to be the one to break the news. She wanted to control her own narrative. But in the weeks since, she’s found herself haunted by the very decision she made to be honest.

“I keep asking myself—should I have kept quiet?” she confessed. “But silence never protected anyone in this industry. People would still speculate. I just wanted to speak before the lies did.”

In a culture where celebrity breakups often spiral into messy online wars, Biola has chosen a different path: grace.

She has not spoken ill of her ex-husband. She has not given interviews blaming anyone. She has only emphasized the importance of co-parenting and shielding their child from drama.

“I owe my son a peaceful home—even if his parents are not together anymore,” she wrote in one post. “He deserves love, not noise.”

Refusing to be defined by the wreckage of her marriage, Biola is now pouring herself into what she calls her “season of purpose.” Her podcast, Talks with Biola, is growing rapidly, serving as both a sanctuary for her own healing and a source of strength for others going through similar storms.

“I may be broken, but I am not finished,” she said in a recent episode. “If I can help just one woman heal, then this pain won’t be wasted.”

The podcast touches on faith, forgiveness, resilience, and self-discovery—topics that now feel even more personal to the actress. Fans have responded positively, flooding the comments with messages of encouragement, solidarity, and gratitude.

Through it all, Biola noted that her unwavering focus remains on her son—the one blessing that came from the marriage, and the one reason she refuses to let bitterness win.

“He is my why. My strength. My reason to keep going,” she said. “No matter what the world throws at me, I look at his face and know I must choose joy.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE