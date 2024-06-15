In a concerning development, divisions within the Obidient movement in Edo State appear to be widening as a group of Obidients in Benin City stayed away from the launch of the Labour Party’s governorship campaign and instead endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Barr. Asue Ighodalo, on Saturday.

While the Labour Party’s candidate, Olumide Akpata, opted for a street launch that was attended by Governor Peter Obi, a separate event organised by the “Obidients for AI” group saw the attendance of Edo State Deputy Governor, Marvellous Omobayo; PDP governorship candidate, Ighodalo; and the Director General of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Council, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Chris Nwakaobia extolled Ighodalo’s candidature, arguing that true Obidients would stand for justice, equity, and fairness (JEF).

He reiterated his endorsement of Ighodalo as the candidate who best meets the JEF criteria and competence standard.

In his goodwill message, Ighodalo expressed gratitude for the endorsement and pledged to transform Edo State into a first-world economy if elected.

He emphasised the importance of functional, high-performing states as the “rising tide that lifts all the other states,” citing examples like Alex Otti in Abia, Babagana Zulum in Borno, and Dauda Lawal in Zamfara.

The deputy governor, who described himself as a “foundational Obidient,” stated that his assessment of Ighodalo’s competence is why he would support him, adding that “selling AI’s message to our fellow Obidients will be easy.”

The symposium was organised by a group of Obidient activists, including Mr Fred, Ms Blessing Agho, Mr Austin Asikhuemen, and Mr Sunny Dokpesi.

