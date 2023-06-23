There seems to be a festering feud among members of the Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over who is the authentic speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

While a group under the aegis of Concerned Nasarawa APC stakeholders on Friday said that the legal and authentic Speaker of the 7th Assembly remained Hon. Daniel Oga Ogazi, the APC recognized the former, speaker Balarabe Abdulahi as the authentic speaker of the 7th Assembly.

In a press conference in Lafia, the spokesperson of the group, Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim insisted that Ogazi by all ramifications remains the authentic speaker of the NSHA.

The group congratulated the party and skewed stakeholders in the state for the successful state APC caucus meeting and commended the leadership of the party for coming together since the recently concluded general elections in the state.

While applauding the position taken by the leadership of the party in the state arising from the resolution of its stakeholders, he noted the glaring exclusion of other major stakeholders which he considered deliberate, hence the governor’s apology on behalf of the party.

“We commend the resolution by the party to allow the rule of law to prevail while the party intervenes to find a lasting solution to the Assembly impasse.”

The group urged the party leadership in the state to ensure the patriotic step taken to deepen unity in the party for future engagements.

“It is no news that the Speaker, Daniel Ogah Ogazi-led majority of the Assembly, dissatisfied with the brazing disregard to rule of law by the Balarabe group and his continuous impostor as Speaker of the 7th Assembly, has sought the court to stop him from parading self as Speaker, an issue that still awaits court determination.

“As stakeholders who have worked tirelessly for the success of the party at all levels in the past and recent elections and whose position on the Assembly crisis only seeks to entrench democracy, question a statement credited to the Publicity Secretary of the Party, Otaru Douglas describing Rt. Hon. Ogah Ogazi, the Speaker of the 7th Assembly, the principal officers of the assembly, and other stakeholders of the party as rebels and unrecognized members of the party.”

The group also described the few sponsored endorsements in the state by some self-seeking persons as sycophancy and immoral and will not stand the test of time.

“Those who stand against fair play can never stand on the side of justice. The vote of confidence passed by a few self-acclaimed Akwanga APC Stakeholders on former Speaker Balarabe speaks volumes of their ignorance of our extant laws.





“Our position is firm, in the eyes of the law and in line with global best democratic practices, Rt. Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi remains the authentic speaker of the 7th Assembly unless otherwise determined by the court,” Ibrahim insisted.

But in a telephone chat with the state Publicity Secretary of APC, Otaru said APC as a party is an institution that is greater than an individual.

According to him “You either belong and respect the party structures and leadership or you quit. His Excellency, Engr Abdullahi A. Sule must be respected as your Governor, he is the leader of the party as of today.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Rt Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi is the speaker of the 7th Assembly. There cannot be two speakers of an Assembly at a time, whoever is parading his/herself as speaker other than Ibrahim Balarabe and its leadership recognized by the party and the government in power is an imposter and enemy of the same party which provided platforms for their election.

“It is obvious there seems to be no love within the ranks of the Nasarawa State APC given the myriads of provocations occasioned by some of its members who are in tacit connivance with the opposition element to undermine the authority of the state. This is rebellious, totally unacceptable, and stands condemned in all ramifications.

“While we maintained the golden silence over time for the sake of peace, our silence must not be misconstrued. we would like to caution the renegade of rebellious members who are bent on dragging the party to disrepute to beware of the days of reckoning which lies ahead of them if they don’t turn a new leaf and tow the consensus decision of the party,” Otaru declared.

According to the Publicity Secretary, the party frowned with dismay at such unruly behavior of some of its members who in flagrant disobedience to the party’s constituted authority attempted to create infractions within its ranks for their selfish gains.

“We, therefore, wish to warn in strong terms that the party will no longer tolerate such acts of ignominy and may be forced to invoke its constitutional sanctions on any erring member no matter how highly placed”.

He added that the party was not unaware of the activities of some agent provocateurs from within and outside the party who are hell-bent on exploring the situation to further their inordinate ambitions by causing strife and disharmony within the state.

“The party is taking stock of your activities and will employ its supremacy on such members at the appropriate time. Anyone regardless of socio-political linings attempting to throw the state into anarchy and chaos will be made to face the wrath of the law.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE