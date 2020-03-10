Crack in forum of APC chairmen

Ahead next Tuesday meeting of the All Progressives Congress National Executive Committee meeting to decide the fate of its ousted national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the crack in the party deepened on Tuesday as certain members of the Forum of State chairmen disowned the vote of confidence passed in the leadership of the party under the former Edo State governor.

The Forum in a statement on Monday signed by Honourable Ali Bukar Dolari and Dr Ben Nwoye, chairman and secretary, respectively of the Forum passed a vote of confidence in Comrade Oshiomhole.

The state chairmen said the removal of the party national chairman would only serve the interest of certain individuals who might have been offended by his leadership style.

But the chairman of Zamfara State chapter of the party who incidentally is the publicity secretary of the Forum, Honourable Lawal Liman in a counter statement yesterday disowned the confidence vote. Liman said there was no meeting where such a resolution was reached.

He said his colleagues in the Forum have been calling him to confirm the authenticity of the statement signed by Dr Nwoye and Honourable Dolari. He said:” I have told them that no such thing happened and that they should disregard the statement. “We had agreed, in the past, that nobody should issue a statement, in the name of the Forum, if the chairmen had not met and accepted the release of such statements.”

He advised his colleagues to wait for the decision to be reached at the forthcoming NEC meeting.

” I want to confirm to my colleagues that there was no meeting held and there was no statement issued to pass a vote of confidence on the National Chairman”.

“All issues would be resolved at the next NEC meeting and, hopefully, we will hold a meeting of the Forum before the said NEC meeting”.

“We will not, in any way, bring the name of the Forum to disrepute by doing what will take away our credibility”.

The chairman of the Enugu state chapter and chairman of the Forum, Ben Nwoye however dismissed the disclaimer by the Zamfara state chairman.

Nwoye who spoke with Nigerian Tribune in a telephone interview said his Zamfara counterpart merely expressed his personal opinion.

Nwoye further noted that the Forum only needed a simple majority to push its decisions. He fingered chairmen of Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto and about three others as antagonist of Comrade Oshiomhole.

He said:”It is not true to say we never meet. Our colleague in Zamafar State is expressing a personal opinion. We know the few of them : in Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto and few others. It is understandable. We are in a democracy. No decision or position can be unanimous, you must have a few dissenting voices. “But if you ask me, according to the Constitution of the Forum, we need a simple majority to push a decision and we have it. So, there is no crack in the Forum. “