CPPE urges focus on agriculture, manufacturing to drive inclusive growth

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has called for urgent policy focus on agriculture, manufacturing, construction, real estate, and trade to unlock inclusive growth, following fresh data showing Nigeria’s economy expanded by 4.23 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025.

The growth marks a strong rebound from 3.13 percent in Q1 and 3.48 percent in the same period of 2024, underscoring renewed momentum despite persistent macroeconomic headwinds.

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Muda Yusuf, the CPPE noted that while the oil and gas sector was the main driver of growth, surging by 20.46 percent compared to 1.87 percent in the previous quarter, its contribution to GDP remains just 4.05 percent.

He stressed that long-term transformation will depend on boosting non-oil sectors that directly impact employment and poverty reduction.

“Agriculture posted a stronger 2.82 percent growth in Q2, aided by better rainfall and government support, but productivity remains constrained by weak infrastructure, poor mechanization, limited access to finance, and security challenges,” Yusuf said.

Manufacturing slowed slightly to 1.6 percent, weighed down by high costs and currency volatility, while construction growth moderated to 5.25 percent on delayed budget execution.

Trade and real estate also softened, growing 1.29 percent and 3.79 percent respectively, reflecting subdued consumer spending and affordability constraints.

The services sector retained its dominance with a 56.53 percent share of GDP. ICT growth eased to 6.6 percent, financial services remained robust at 16.18 percent, while air transport rebounded strongly with 6.34 percent growth after contracting in Q1.

Bright spots also emerged in oil refining, livestock production, and coal mining, signaling progress in domestic capacity and renewed investment.

However, textiles and vehicle assembly continued to contract, highlighting competitiveness challenges.

Yusuf emphasised that sustaining momentum requires structural reforms, including reducing energy and logistics costs, accelerating infrastructure investment, expanding credit access for SMEs and farmers, and ensuring policy consistency to attract long-term capital.

“Q2 2025 is a clear statement that Nigeria’s economy is moving beyond stabilisation toward stronger recovery,” he said, and added, “But to translate this into jobs, poverty reduction, and shared prosperity, productivity in key non-oil sectors must be unlocked.”

