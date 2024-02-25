The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has strongly appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to peg the customs duty exchange rate at N1000/$ for the rest of the year in line with the federal government’s commitment to ease the current hardships on the citizens and the burden on businesses.

The CPPE noted that the current customs duty exchange rate of N1488.9/$ is still too high in the context of the current galloping inflation and difficulties facing businesses and citizens.

It pointed out that Instances of abandoned cargo are on the increase as a consequence of escalating trade costs, stressing that these are not good outcomes for an economy seeking to ensure recovery, drive growth, promote inclusion and guarantee social stability.

Dr Muda Yusuf Chief Executive Officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) who stated this in a statement on Sunday highlighted that businesses are currently grappling with multiple macroeconomic and structural headwinds which are negatively impacting profitability, competitiveness, job creation, retention of existing jobs and business sustainability.

The CPPE boss said, “Pegging the customs duty exchange rate resonates with the present intervention measures to mitigate the current hardships in the country. Besides, this proposition does not in any way detract from the economic reform agenda of the present administration. If anything, it would complement the economic transformation measures because of the expected positive impact on competitiveness, productivity, cost reduction, deceleration of inflation and employment generation”.

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) lauded the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to approve the use of the exchange rate reflected on the import documentation (Form M) at the onset of import transaction as a welcome response to the grievances of investors in the economy as it would reduce the current uncertainty around imports and related transactions in the economy.

However, the CPPE stated that the CBN intervention did not address the bigger and more troubling issue of the current prohibitive cost of cargo clearance at the ports which had risen by over 40 per cent in the last two months.

The CPPE said, “The high exchange rate for import duty assessment is fueling the already high inflation, increasing production and operating costs for manufacturers and other businesses, worsening the cost-of-living crisis and putting thousands of maritime sector jobs at risk”.

Dr. Yusuf explained that there is also the added risk of cargo diversion to neighbouring countries and heightened smuggling which could jeopardize the realization of the customs revenue target.

