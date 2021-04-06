‘CPN assembly to highlight opportunities, challenges of innovation’

The Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN), has said the council’s 2021 IT General Assembly would highlight the opportunities, challenges inherent in building more innovations for economic growth.

Dr Charles Uwadia, the president of the association said this last week at the virtual news conference on the upcoming council’s 15th IT Professionals Assembly expected to hold on April 7 in Abuja.

The president further said that the assembly would have its theme as “Harnessing Digital Technology for Social and Economic Recovery” to be preceded by an induction ceremony of about 300 new members.

He observed that at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries, institutions globally resorted to digital technologies to sustain social and economic activities.

“Digital technologies have proved beyond measure their capabilities in achieving efficiency during the pandemic period, playing an indispensable role in sustaining social and economic activities.

“In that process of embracing the new way of life, challenges and risks also emerged.

“Drawing from the global, regional and national experiences, the 2021 IT General Assembly will highlight opportunities, challenges of building more innovations to drive the economy of our nation.

“We envisage that in the years to come, Nigeria shall be a nation that will have fully harnessed the potentials of technology to grow our economy and better the lives of our people,” he said.

The president added that CPN, established by Act 49 of June 1993 and gazetted in August of the same year, was mandated to control and supervise the computing profession in the country, among other related responsibilities.

According to him, the Act had provided that practicing the IT profession in the country, without due licensing and accreditation by the council, was illegal.

He urged the media to support the council by creating more awareness on its activities, to ensure further growth.

Dr Kole Jagun, the Vice President of CPN, said the IT assembly would hold in a hybrid manner to incorporate both the virtual and physical participants.

Jagun said the assembly would also observe its Annual General Meeting during the assembly, during which it would be adhering to all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

