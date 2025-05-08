CPC bloc loyal to Tinubu, not leaving APC — Ex-gov Al-Makura

The Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has affirmed its loyalty to the ruling party and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that it will not join any coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umar Tanko Al-Makura, who addressed the media on behalf of the group, asserted that the majority of former CPC members within the APC will not enter into any form of coalition against President Tinubu.

He reaffirmed their commitment to the ideals that brought them into the APC, stating: “We remain loyal to our party, the APC, and firmly supportive of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Senator Al-Makura further declared: “For the CPC bloc within the APC, our commitment is unshaken, our faith is renewed, and our hope for a better Nigeria under this administration remains high.”

He noted, “Today, under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria faces challenging but necessary reforms. As responsible citizens and co-founders of this political party, we believe that now more than ever, we must remain steadfast, patient, and supportive.

“We commend the bold steps taken by President Tinubu and urge Nigerians to trust the process, knowing that the foundation being laid today will lead to a more prosperous and secure future.”

Addressing grievances within the CPC bloc, Al-Makura encouraged aggrieved members to seek resolution through internal party mechanisms.

“To our brothers and sisters who may feel aggrieved, we urge them to explore options within the party to resolve their grievances through dialogue, patience, and perseverance. True loyalty is tested not in times of comfort, but in times of hardship.

“We urge all members to utilise party structures and constitutional avenues. As we move forward, we do so with renewed strength, a deep sense of responsibility, and an unshakable commitment to the APC, the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, and ultimately, the future of our beloved country.”

Al-Makura stated that the media briefing had become necessary due to the misinformation circulating about the CPC bloc’s position within the APC.

“Recent developments have seen a flood of speculation and misinformation about the position of former CPC members within the APC.

“Let it be known clearly that we have not left the APC. We are very much here—standing tall, standing proud, and standing firm within the party that we helped to found through sweat, sacrifice, and patriotic commitment. We remain an integral part of the APC family.”

Al-Makura was flanked by the immediate past Governor of Katsina State and former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Aminu Bello Masari, as well as the incumbent Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Dikko Radda.

Other prominent figures in attendance included the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Gen. (Rtd.) Buba Marwa, Hon. Adamu Farouk, Okoi Okono-Obla, and Osita Chidoka, among others.

