Amaechi Okonkwo – Port Harcourt

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Effiong Okon, has ordered an investigation into the assassination attempt on Dr Abiye Sekibo, the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers.

Sekibo a former Minister of Transport, Friday morning alleged that policemen attached to the Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike opened fire on him and his driver at Amadi-Ama, Port Harcourt, where he had gone to inspect the venue of the planned presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar.

But the Rivers police command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the attack but blamed it on “suspected thugs”.

She said; “There was a distress call to the control room at about 2 am on Friday, 10th February 2023, that Dr Abiye Sekibo was attacked by suspected thugs along Intel in the Rainbow axis of Port-Harcourt.

“On the basis of the call, Six patrol teams were immediately mobilized to the scene. By the time the teams arrived, the suspected thugs had fled.

“Nonetheless, the teams remained to forestall further destruction. Meanwhile, normalcy has returned, and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police has ordered investigation into the incident”.

