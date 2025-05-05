CP Ikioye Orutugu bags 2025 best crime fighter award in Anambra

The 34th Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has been named the 2025 Best Crime Fighter Man of the Year in the state.

The award was presented to him by Pechilly Investigative Limited at the State Police Headquarters, Amawbia-Awka, on Monday during a low-key ceremony.

Speaking after presenting the award, the Chief Executive Officer of Pechilly Investigative Limited, Amb. Karen James, stated that the recognition was intended to encourage and commend the CP for his remarkable efforts in curbing the sit-at-home order, kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, and for maintaining law and order, among other crimes in the state, within just three months in office.

According to James, CP Ikioye Orutugu emerged as the winner after defeating other security chiefs in the state through a comprehensive online voting process conducted by security assessment experts across Nigeria.

“CP Orutugu outperformed other security chiefs due to his dedication to combating the sit-at-home order, kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, ritual killings, and land-grabbing activities across the 179 communities that constitute the state.

“This award is to encourage him to continue his exceptional work, ensuring that bias and sentiment do not interfere with his duty to lead Anambra to become a zero-crime state in Nigeria.”

She used the occasion to appeal to the Commissioner to strengthen collaboration with the media for accurate reportage of police activities in the state.

In his appreciation, the CP said, “This award is a testament to the dedication of myself, the men and women of the command, and other sister agencies to serve the people of Anambra State.”

He acknowledged that criminal activities—particularly the sit-at-home order—had reduced to the barest minimum under his watch within three months of assuming office in the state.

While urging the people of the state—particularly traders in Onitsha and Nnewi—to desist from supporting the sit-at-home enforcers, CP Orutugu commended his officers, the Military, DSS, Civil Defence, Nigerian Navy, Immigration Service, Anambra Vigilante Group, Udo Ga Achi operatives, Agunechembra operatives, and the media for their continued support in the ongoing fight against insecurity in the state.

He also thanked Pechilly Investigative Limited for deeming him worthy of the honour.

The ceremony was officiated by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

