CP FCT orders investigation into killing of teenager in Abuja

The Commissioner of Police of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered an investigation into the alleged killing of one Samson Jonah, 19 years old at Apo, a suburb of Apo District of Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the spokesperson of the Command, ASP Yusuf Mariam.

She stated that already, the Police Officer identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested, detained and would be charged accordingly.

According to the statement, “while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to guarantee members of the public that the Command will be lucid in its investigation and ensure the findings are made public”.

It was gathered that the policeman identified as Johnson Samanja allegedly shot and killed the victim on Saturday at Dutse-Apo, Abuja

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

killing of teenager in Abuja

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

killing of teenager in Abuja

Nigerians united in anxiety about country’s future, says Awolowo Dosumu

Former Nigerian Ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, on Sunday, said that Nigerians are united in anxiety about the future of the country.

Awolowo Dosumu was one of the panelists who spoke on the theme: “Understanding Contemporary Nigeria- What Unites Us…

Lagos Assembly commends LASU for being number two in Nigeria

killing of teenager in Abuja