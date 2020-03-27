COVID19: We regret all inconveniences ― APC

The leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has pleaded with Nigerians to submit themselves to precautionary measures taken by the government aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

The APC national publicity secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu made the appeal in a statement at the weekend.

He admitted that social distancing, flight travel restrictions were painful but noted that they were necessary to contain the spread of the deadly scourge.

Onilu further thanked health workers for their diligence and resilience and wealthy Nigerians for their generous donations.

The statement read in part:” The All Progressives Congress (APC) regrets the inconveniences caused by the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, particularly in Nigeria.

“While the Inconveniences caused by the social distancing measures and flight/ travel restrictions to our citizens is regrettable, it is necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“We thank our health workers and caregivers nationwide for the good work they are doing and their relentless commitment to the common good, in spite of the inherent health risk to them.

“The Party ( APC) commends President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the special intervention grants to Lagos State and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to enable them to increase their capacity to control and contain the outbreak, while also supporting other States with capacity building.

“As the government continues to seek out and implement initiatives that would bring succor to Nigerians in this trying time, the Party thanks our international friends and partners for their show of support and goodwill. We also thank the many wealthy Nigerians and organizations that have supported – in cash, logistics and medical supplies – the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We all have collective and individual roles to play to get out of this global pandemic. We must pull together as one. We must continue to obey official public health guidelines and instructions and generally stay safe. Surely, we will soon be out of this global crisis.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE