COVID cases rising in UK with new variants, Nimbus and Stratus

Two new Covid variants, XFG (known as Stratus) and NB.1.8.1 (known as Nimbus), are now the most common strains in the UK, health officials say.

According to experts, the variants do not appear to cause more severe illness than earlier types, though recent genetic changes may make infections easier to contract.

Some reports suggest tell-tale symptoms could include a hoarse voice or a “razor blade” sore throat.

However, Covid continues to present with a wide range of signs such as headache, cough, a blocked or runny nose, and fatigue — symptoms that often resemble cold or flu.

People who suspect they have Covid are advised to avoid close contact with vulnerable individuals and, where possible, stay at home. If leaving home is unavoidable, health officials recommend wearing a face covering, washing hands frequently, and disposing of tissues properly.

For sore throats, the NHS suggests drinking fluids and using remedies such as a teaspoon of honey.

The Royal College of GPs reports that Covid cases are climbing across the UK, especially among the very young and the elderly. Hospital admissions linked to Covid are also on the rise.

People aged 75 and above remain eligible for free NHS vaccinations, which the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says provide good protection against the new variants. The agency is also urging the public to get vaccinated against flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) as winter approaches.

“It’s normal for viruses to mutate and change, and as more data becomes available on these variants, we’ll have a better understanding of how they interact with our immune systems and how to optimise our protection, as well as actions we can take to keep the most vulnerable safe and live our lives as normally as possible,” the UKHSA said.

“The most important thing is for those eligible to get their vaccination when it is due.”

Dr Alex Allen, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, added: “Based on the available information so far, there is no evidence to suggest that the variants cause more severe disease or that the vaccines in current use will be less effective against them.”

It remains possible to catch Covid again, even shortly after recovery or vaccination. Reinfections are generally mild, but those affected can still feel unwell and pass the virus to others.

Free Covid tests are no longer widely available, though they can be bought at pharmacies. Vaccines are also sold at some high street chemists and private clinics, with prices reported at around £99 for a single dose.

(BBC NEWS)

