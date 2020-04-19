Covid-19:Time for Africa Health Organisation

The pandemic of Covid -19 is by default redefining the term Global Village which is a modern definition of Planet Earth or Planet Water. Global tells us we are connected: 9the air in and around us and the waters lapping our continents and the trade networks from all these. ‘Village’ tells us how humbling this reality of oneness is. That is if President Donald Trump is outside of this logic. For him America must be FIRST. In many ways COVID-19 is proving him wrong very badly.

The world is in this together. In reality the world is made of LOCAL interests for GLOBAL competition or even conversation. And so if an international economic block with kindness donates fifty million dollars to Nigeria, for example, to overcome the challenges of COVID-19, it is indeed good for the receiver and the donor. The donor is protecting the billion dollars of investments in Nigeria and our nation will be foolish to reject the donation. Covid-19 has already depressed global economy.

Think local, act global. COVID -19 is telling us perfectly. The virus is global in its virulence, deadly in its infection, and cunning as it challenges the human intelligence. The Universe has provided our food basket and immunity in the herbals, flora and fauna of our environment. Our nutrition is our immunity. So to speak. This should be the definition of Think Local in our confrontation with the global pandemic. China did this and still does while hiding vital aspects. Nigeria has the Lagos Formula and the Seyi Makinde Formula (SMF).

This is the Lagos Formula (LF). It is a scientific response to WHO guidelines which is a proven shield against COVID-19 for the sake of Nigeria. Lagos is the economic capital of Nigeria. If Lagos sneezes Nigeria catches cold. For Nigeria not to have a coronavirus, Lagos has risen as high as possible to be on top of the global pandemic challenge, with WHO guidelines.

Fashola’s Lagos through the martyrdom of Adadevor built a shield against Ebola, and was applauded globally. Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos faces a more deadly virus than Ebola. \Here is what the street says in Lagos: follow WHO guidelines but dig into your local sense of AGBO (herbal infusions that may key into immunity…) And here comes the Seyi Makinde Formula. SMF is street sense. LF in its totality has included SMF. No one will officially recognise this. WHO is our global health authority.

This is the global definition of Africa: a continent lacking in self confidence controlled by Western capitals, a continent in a vast growing economy, led by corrupt leaders, peopled through social divides of the very reach and the very poor with an ambiguous middle class on the edge of poverty. A very easy continent to control from the outside (America, Europe and Asia). African young generation swears by immigration to those foreign parts. Africans are always running from Africa. Africa is there for the picking.

Coronavirus is telling Africa, you are not there for the picking. Your youth must stay home now or even run back home. COVID-19 tells Africa to set up Africa Health Organisation (AHO).

The Global Village is wondering where that vast cemetery is that has swallowed COVID-19 Africa. Nigerian street sense is combining WHO guidelines with the search for AGBO immunity. Need we say more? Now and before the next pandemic, set up Africa Health Organisation.

Professor Sowande, university teacher, playwright and dramatist, lives in Ibadan.

