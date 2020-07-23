COVID-19:10,000 health workers test positive in Africa  ― WHO

At least 10,000 health workers have been infected with the COVID-19 in the 40 countries across Africa that have reported cases, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The growth we see in COVID-19 cases in Africa is placing an ever-greater strain on health services across the continent,” the WHO’s regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

“In many African countries, infection prevention and control measures aimed at preventing infections in health facilities are still not fully implemented.”

First responders account for more than 5 per cent of cases in 14 Sub-Saharan African countries, despite limited data on the morbidity and mortality of health workers on the continent, Bloomberg said.

Health workers make up 10 per cent of total cases globally. Active coronavirus cases on the continent are now more than 750,000, and 15,000 people have succumbed to the disease, according to the WHO.

Similarly, according to Reuters tally, coronavirus confirmed cases in Africa had passed 750,000, government and World Health Organization data showed on Wednesday.

The tally showed the continent had 751,151 cases, 15,721 deaths, and 407,461 recoveries. Cases crossed the 500,000 marks on July 8.

The virus hit Africa later than other continents, and transmission rates are lower than elsewhere. Still, this could translate into a prolonged, years-long outbreak, WHO said in May.

Most countries on the continent have imposed restrictions on public gatherings and international travel and introduced curfews, among other steps meant to curb the spread of the virus.

Although many have also started gradually easing lockdowns to reopen hard-hit economies, governments are alert to the fact that opening up too quickly could lead to a spike in new cases.

The Reuters tally put South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Egypt, and Algeria as the leading countries with cases on the continent.

