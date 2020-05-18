COVID-19: Zamfara govt receives 45 Almajirai deported from Kaduna

The Zamfara Government on Monday received 45 Islamic education pupils (Almajirai) comprising 28 females and 17 males, deported from Zaria, Kaduna State.

The state commissioner for women, children and social development, Hajiya Zainab Lawal, received the Almajirai on behalf of the Zamfara government from Kaduna State government officials at Gusau Hajj Camp on Monday.

Lawal said the measure was in line with the state government’s efforts to partner with neighbouring states to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“You know, Governor Bello Matawalle has established a Committee for Protection, Repatriation and Resettlement of all Almajirai in the state,” she said.

Lawal, who is the Chairperson, Data Collection Sub-committee on Protection, Repatriation and Resettlement Committee, cautioned parents against sending their children for begging in the name of seeking knowledge.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau, the Commissioner of Information and Chairman, Medical and Screening sub-committee, has said that all the 45 Almajirai have tested negative to COVID-19.

Tunau told the News Agency of Nigeria that one of the Almajirai was from Bakura Local Government Area while 44 were from Falale village in Gummi Local Government Area of the state.

“We have handed them over to the Emir of Gummi, Justice Lawal Hassan, to reunite them with their parents,” the commissioner said. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Buhari May Announce New Policy Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari may on Monday announce new measures as the nation battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Towards this, on Sunday, the president received a briefing and recommendations on efforts further contain the spread of the virus from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on… Read full story

Lagos Considers Full Reopening Of Economy

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday that the state government is considering full re-opening of the critical sectors of its economy, but quickly noted that the move would not be pushed in a hurry. The governor gave this indication while at a briefing after the State’s Security Council meeting held at the… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Agboola Gambari’s Burning Grass

What should Nigeria expect from you as Chief of Staff?”: “I don’t report directly to the nation; I report to the president.” “What should he (the president) expect from you? What can you assure him?” “I think you should ask the president. I give him my loyalty, competence and support.” “What will be your guiding principle as Chief of Staff?”… Read more