COVID-19 won’t allow us organise elaborate burial for late Fasanmi ― Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Saturday in Osogbo, Osun State capital said the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic would not allow his government to organise elaborate burial ceremony for late Senator Ayo Fasanmi, who died on Wednesday.

Fasanmi is billed to be interred in his Iye Ekiti country home of Ekiti State on Tuesday at St John Cathedral Church, Iye Ekiti.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of late Senator Ayo Fasanmi in Osogbo, Fayemi described the demise of the deceased as a great loss to the entire country.

Fayemi who was represented by the chairman of Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission, Mr Samuel Abejide said: “Papa Fasanmi lived a fulfilled life of honesty and sincerity that worth being emulated by oncoming generations. Papa will always be adored by most of us coming after him.

“He was an asset in every ramification of his life. An epitome of honesty, integrity, sincerity and above all, a man who is courageous in all phases of his life. I am here to condole with the family of Pa Fasanmi on behalf of the Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi.”

He, however, lamented that the current COVID-19 would be a very big hindrance to the state in giving him a befitting burial, stressing that “Pa Fasanmi’s burial should be showcased to the world because of his contribution to the country. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the state will still do his burial within the confinement of COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines.

“As a father, his burial in Ekiti State is a homecoming for us. Ekiti as a state would have showcased the burial and would have loved to give him a befitting burial arrangement but for the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, we will still do the burial within the confinement of the law.

“Immediately Governor Kayode Fayemi heard of Pa Fasanmi demise, preparation has been on top gear to give him befitting burial because he (Fayemi) is one of his sons in politics. Ekiti State executives would decide on how Pa Ayo Fasanmi will be immortalised,” Abejide remarked.