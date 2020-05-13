COVID-19: Women aviators donate protective items to NAMA

In a bid to contribute towards flattening the coronavirus (COVID-19)curve especially in the aviation sector, professional women aviators in the sector under the aegis of International Aviation Women’s Association (IAWA) in Nigeria have donated face masks and hand sanitisers to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Speaking while presenting the items on behalf of IAWA at the agency’s headquarters in Lagos, NAMA’s Legal Adviser, Dr Anastasia Gbem, said as working mothers who have put in several years in different areas of specialization, their intervention was inspired by the fact that the health of personnel in the sector remained central to the growth and advancement of the sector itself.

Gbem also noted that as a global organization of professional women advancing their careers and promoting Nextgen professionals, “IAWA has a strong affiliation and has been networking with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Air Transport Association (IATA), Boeing and other critical stakeholders in the sector towards moving aviation forward.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the agency, the Managing Director of NAMA, Captain Fola Akinkuotu, recalled that from the inception of aviation, the contribution of women had been legendary, stressing that over time, women had broken several barriers and made useful impacts and contributions which have remained invaluable to the growth and development of the industry.

While appreciating the gesture on behalf of management, the NAMA boss assured that the items would be judiciously used for the benefit of staff in the different directorates and departments of the agency.

