COVID-19: Why FG is not imposing travel ban —Health minister

THE Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Friday explained why the Federal Government has refused to heed calls to ban flights from Coronavirus (COVID-19) endemic countries, to prevent further importation of the deadly virus to the country.

Giving his usual update at a press briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, the minister said the government is looking at the economic impact, and “what impacts the ban would have on our economy as other countries are doing.”

Dr. Ehanire made this known even as he revealed that the Italian index case, who imported COVID-19 to Nigeria and the contact patient, who earlier tested positive, would be discharged from the hospital by next week.

The minister also confirmed that all the other contacts of the index case, who have been under supervised isolation in the country would now be released to go home, having satisfied the 14-day minimum isolation period without testing positive.

He pointed out that the Federal Government has not deemed it necessary to ban flights from endemic countries, even though, some other developed countries with better medical and health system have done; because of its economic impact on the nation.

The minister said: “The question of banning flight, every country will take the measure that suits the situation. There are countries that have done flight ban, well that is their own decision because you weigh everything, the risks to you, the capacity you have to cope, and the impact of the ban on you, on life, on economy and so on.

“So, if you weigh everything, you take that decision, you advise government and government will give you a decision. So, we here, so far we are noticing some things. First of all, there is already a lot of self restrictions going on. If you listen to stories of those traveling through Heathrow (Heathrow Airport, Britain), they will tell you that it is almost empty, that there is a reduction in passengers movement. Airlines are very heavily reduced, they are cutting flights.

“So, without banning anybody, there is already a restriction in movement in place, without you expressly banning this or that. A lot of flights are being canceled, people are already restricting themselves, so that self restriction is in place without you doing anything.”

On Nigeria situation, Ehanire said: “In our own case, we have looked at the impact, you know that the government is already looking at the economic impact of all of these on our economic as other countries are doing.

“In some countries they say the shares are falling, the value is dropping and so, and so number of people have been relieved of their jobs, people have been sacked because there is no business going on. Tourism is down, so they are looking at all the impacts on themselves, and we do that too.”

He pointed out that the Federal Government has set up a committee to look at economic impact, adding, “therefore, what we do, we weigh everything. What are the benefits, what are the cost, what are the loses and as far as we can see right now, the risks we have here are relatively low and we are monitoring very closely.

“I have conversation with NCDC several times a day with the commissioners in Lagos and Ogun, we talk several times a day. I’m talking to various other experts and also talking with high authorities to be able to make sure that we are up to speed with what is going on, even regarding our sporting activities here.

“We are in touch with those who are organising it (sports) and we are assessing the risks and also what measures should be taken.

“Even without banning flights, we are already having serious impacts on the economy, the crash of oil prices and so on. So, the situation decides what measures you take and as at now, the measures we are taking are appropriate to the situation. We don’t want the measures to be too much and not too little.”