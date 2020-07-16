COVID-19: WHO donates 400,000 education materials to Yobe govt

World Health Organisation (WHO) under its health emergencies programme in Northeast Nigeria has donated over 400,000 copies of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials to Yobe State Government.

WHO Programme Manager, Northeast, Dr Collins Owili made the donation on Thursday in Damaturu.

Owili, who was represented by Dr Ibrahim Salisu, said the materials were meant to complement the Yobe State government’s efforts in sensitising the public to the dangers of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Items donated include 200,000 copies of Information, Education and Communication materials, Flip charts, 200,000 copies of infection, prevention and control materials, and 200 pieces of t-shirts and face caps.

Owili said that WHO had carried out capacity building on 350 health workers across the 13 General Hospitals in the state on risk management, surveillance, laboratory case management, as well as infection and prevention control.

Dr Lawan Gana, the Yobe State Commissioner for Health, who received the items thanked WHO for the donation and promised that the government would make judicious use of the items.

“On behalf of the Yobe State Government, I wish to extend our profound appreciation to WHO for this singular gesture.

“We are happy to receive the donation. It will help to boost our communication and sensitisation activities. We will make judicious use of the items,” he said.

(NAN)

