COVID-19: West African leaders hold extraordinary teleconference session on Thursday

The Authority of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Head of State and Government will on Thursday, April 23, hold an extraordinary session through video conferencing.

According to a statement, “the Head of State will be discussing the situation and impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the West African region.”

Investigation revealed that the ministers of finance and Central Bank governors of the ECOWAS on Tuesday held a virtual session to discuss the pandemic.

The ECOWAS have earlier made available financial support in addition to support from international partners for the purchase of medical supplies and equipment essential for the fight against COVID-19.

According to the West African Health Organisation data, the 15 member states have recorded 5,474 confirmed cases, 1,567 recovered, 140 deaths and 3,767 active cases.

The statement noted that “ECOWAS reaffirms its solidarity with member states and welcome all measures already taken to contain the spread of the pandemic and take care of the sick.