COVID-19: We won’t relent in protecting Nigerians despite spike —MHWUN President

Medical Workers, under the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) have declared that they would not relent in protecting Nigerians despite the spike in COVID-19 pandemic and the danger posed by the infection.

President of MHWUN, Comrade Josiah Biobelemoye said the health workers have resolved to work and protect the citizens, despite the fact that over 400 of his members have lost their lives to the pandemic.

Biobelemoye assured that despite the spike in the infections, health workers would not relent in protecting the citizens.

The MHWUN President was speaking at the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth millions of Naira to health workers in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

He stated that the decision to provide the PPEs came as a result of the increasing rate at which their members were contracting the virus while carrying out their duties.

“Between the time that we got our first index case and now, we have had over 400 of our members that have been infected and still counting,” he said.

To this end, Biobelemoye emphasized that the situation called for drastic solutions, hence the decision of the union to take it upon itself to distribute PPEs to her members and health workers across the country.

He added: “We also need to support our own members who are working and sacrificing their lives for the generality of Nigerians.”

The PPEs to be distributed through all the state councils of the union across the country are 50,000 pieces of face masks, 15,200 pieces of sanitizers, 2000 pieces of disinfectants and 1,200 pieces of hand wash.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Mashi, the challenges thrown up by COVID-19 in the health sector was becoming overwhelming, hence the Federal Government was appreciative of any donation made by public spirited Nigerians towards curbing the pandemic.

The permanent secretary, who was represented by the Director Human Resources, Aliyu Mohammed, said Nigeria had been able to brace up to the challenges better than other advanced countries with better technological ingenuity.

He said: “The emergence of COVID-19 has changed the way we live our lives and the health system in general, such that even the developed countries have been overwhelmed, talk less of Nigeria.

“The virus has affected the economy drastically, hence the government cannot meet all the challenges that have been thrown up, that is why we welcome such donations by the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria.

“We have many frontline health workers taking up these challenges on behalf of other Nigerians and the federal government is always appreciative of these efforts, so we crave your understanding and more support to improve our health care delivery in the country.”

He called on other unions to emulate the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria and not to rely solely on the government efforts but contribute their quota in ensuring that the welfare and security of their members are guaranteed.

Also, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Emmanuel Ugboaja, said the health workers deserved commendation for being the first set of people to raise awareness on COVID-19 and its preventive measures.

Ugboaja said: “Medical and Health Workers Union were the first set of people that produced face masks and other PPEs and started distributing to Nigerians.”