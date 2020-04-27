COVID-19: We won’t accept ‘mysterious death’ of suspected killer of Olakunrin, says Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has demanded for conclusive trial of Adamu Adamu, one of the four suspects standing trial over the murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fashoranti, saying it was not prepared to listen to news of mysterious death concerning the suspect.

Adamu, whose trial commenced a few days back alongside three others in a court in Akure, the Ondo State, was said to have tested positive to coronavirus and now in isolation for treatment.

Spokesperson of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, made the demand on Monday on behalf of the group, while speaking with the Tribune Online on telephone, even as he described Adamu as former executive secretary of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Ondo State chapter.

Odumakin, who recalled that the group and Nigerians waited nine months before the suspects could be caught and now put on trial, said Afenifere was suspicion how the suspect quickly developed coronavirus at the time he arrived the court and a directive was given that a test should be conducted for him.

He warned that the group, even though did not suspect any foul play, would not be ready to listen to “mysterious thing happening” to the suspect, urging that he (Adamu) should be given “the best possible treatment to cure him to be alive so that he can stand trial.”

“If Adamu Adamu, one of the four suspects in Funke’s death is said to have tested positive for coronavirus, how possible is it? The guy was Myetti Allah executive secretary in Ondo State.

“So we are suspicion how he quickly developed coronavirus infection at the time he arrived court and a directive was given that a test should be conducted for him.

“And what Afenifere is demanding at this stage is that we don’t want to hear that the guy has died, we want them to give him the best possible treatment to cure him to be alive so that he can stand trial. We want him to stand trial alive, and the trial concluded.

“We don’t want to hear of any mysterious death over COVID-19 because we don’t even know how many people Ondo State have tested for coronavirus for them to have come out quickly to say he has tested positive.

“We are not saying we are suspecting foul play yet but we are just warning that we waited nine months for these guys to be caught and now they are on trial now, we don’t want any mysterious thing happening. Whatever they can do, they must do to isolate him to enable him stand trial,” Odumakin said.

