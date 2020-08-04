COVID-19: We were proactive, Kogi govt tells NCDC

The Kogi State government has told the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), that Kogi State has been proactive in dealing with COVID-19, that’s why the state has recorded this level of success in dealing with the pandemic.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Evangelist Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this while receiving the team on behalf of the state government on Tuesday.

The NCDC is set to train communications and information officers of mainstream media across the state for adequate skills in sensitising the people and also strengthen the effort of the state government to further deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kogi Commissioner appreciated and welcomed the NCDC to state, stressing that their presence will only work more on the strong foundation laid by the state government before now.

He added that the Kogi State COVID-19 squadron inaugurated a contact tracing team that is set to identify and locate persons with COVID-19 symptoms.

