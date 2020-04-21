COVID-19: We plan to pay more attention to Kano over increasing cases, says presidential task force

The Presidential Task Force of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has resolved to pay special attention to high burden states like Kano in a bid to contain the disease in the country.

Kano has recently shot up to the number three position behind Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) among the areas with the highest number of confirmed cases of the virus.

Besides, there have been reports that many people are dying there more than usual for yet to be ascertained reason.

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said during the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja on Tuesday that the intended closer attention was part of the collaboration between the PTF and state governments.

He said reports available to the task force showed that the states’ Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) headed by governors have turned up encouraging responses, noting that they have their treatment centres in place.

He added: “There are improved levels of preparedness and response activities- focusing more on strengthening current capacity where they exist over building new structures.

“There is obvious need to support the states in strengthening coordination across board, more guidance should be provided in the area of non-pharmaceutical interventions.

“Particular attention is to be focused on some states with heavy burden, particularly, Kano. Priority is being placed on Intensive state Level support.”

Mustapha announced that as part of the support to the states, the PTF has approved the distribution plans for medical equipment and consumables available in stock to the states.

He saiid the physical distribution of the medical equipment and materials, which he noted were in addition to the Jack Ma equipment and materials already shared to the states, would commence immediately.

The SGF said four weeks into the lockdown of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT, the PTF continued to assess the impact vis-à-vis the objectives.

He reminded Nigerians that the lockdown and the subsequent extension were to slow down the spread of the virus by minimising contact and congregation of people and to enable the country to put in place necessary infrastructure, train personnel, take delivery and distribute essential equipment and materials in readiness for any eventuality.

He added: “While the PTF continues to assess the impact of the lockdown preparatory to the submission of a report to the president, we have observed general compliance with the restrictions.

“However, much more work shall be required in the creation of awareness among the people and securing the buy-in of stakeholders. I find it necessary to remind us all that this COVID-19 pandemic is not a joke and it is a global pandemic. I therefore renew the appeal of the PTF to all Nigerians to view it as such and comply with all advisories and directives in the interest of humanity.”

