COVID-19: We have recorded 8,338 cases, tested 86,505 suspected cases ― FCTA

By Tribune Online
The Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, said it had carried out an investigation on the second wave of COVID-19, recorded 8338 confirmed positive cases and testing of 86,505 suspected cases as at December 11, 2020.

According to HHSS, with a per capita testing rate of over 18,021 per million (1.8 per cent population), FCT remains the only state to attain and surpass the COVID-19 testing target of one per cent population set by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF).

Its acting Secretary, Dr Mohammed Kawu, who disclosed this in Abuja, said following confirmation of three cases of COVID-19 on March 20, a multi-sectoral COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) was activated on March 23, to coordinate the outbreak response in collaboration with partners.

He stated that the FCT Administration had established seven isolation and treatment centres with 920 total bed capacity including ICU facilities exceeding the 300-bed capacity recommended for states by the PTF, as part of efforts to ensure effective healthcare in the territory.

Dr Kawu further disclosed that the FCT Administration had activated the surveillance system at the point of entry with a screening of over 52,161 Passengers of Interest (POIs) out of which 320 (0.6 per cent) were positive.

The acting secretary said the Administration in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) would establish Measles, Rubella and Yellow Fever reference laboratory in Maitama District Hospital to serve the entire North Central Zone of the country.

He, therefore, called for increasing funding for the secretariat, pointing out that the capacity of the secretariat to plan, implement and manage effectively the FCT healthcare sector depends on funds.

COVID-19: We have recorded 8338 cases, tested 86,505 suspected cases ― FCTA

