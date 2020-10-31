COVID-19: We have not shut down Idu 500-bed treatment, Isolation Centre — FCTA

The Acting Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr Mohammed Kawu, on Saturday, said the FCT administration had not shut down Idu COVID-19 500-bed treatment and isolation centre, as erroneously published in the online edition of one of the national dailies, on Friday.

Dr Kawu, who made this clarification in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said while it was true that the FCTA has closed down some isolation centres following a reduction in the number of hospitalised patients recently, Idu centre is still functional and receiving patients.

According to him: “We only closed down two isolation centres, the Asokoro and Karu general hospitals which were earlier converted to isolation centres but have now been returned to their original use.

“But the Idu Isolation centre which is a 500-bed facility is still opened and managing COVID 19 patients.” He insisted.

Dr Kawu said the FCT Administration has no intention to close down the centre for now until all necessary parameters have been put in place, adding that COVID 19 is still prevalent and we cannot take chances.

The acting secretary pointed out that there has been a significant drop in the number of people coming down with the disease in the territory, urging the residents to continue with the observation of the non-pharmacological preventive measures of put in place by the government.

Preventive measures, according to him, include washing of hands with soap and water or hand sanitizers, wearing of face mask, physical/social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

