COVID-19: We have distributed over 60,000 food packs to vulnerable residents ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday disclosed that his administration had distributed over 60,000 food packs to the poor and vulnerable in its drive to cushion the negative effect of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He also announced a new phase of the food palliatives distribution, adding that government was committed to cushioning the effect of the pandemic through food and material support to the poor and vulnerable in the state.

Fayemi stated this at the flag-off ceremony of Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) Food Relief Programme for Ekiti State.

CACOVID donated food packs comprising 56,000 packs of Pasta; 28,000 packs of rice; 28,000 packs of Noodles; 28,000 sachets of salt; Sugar and Garri to the state government’s food bank.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mr Biodun Oyebanji appreciated the leadership of CACOVID for bringing succour to the teeming people of the state.

He said, “On behalf of the government of Ekiti State I express the gratitude of government to CACOVID for this great honour of support to the government and people of Ekiti State.

“What is happening today in Ekiti state is a testimony to what is possible when the private sector decides to collaborate with public institutions. I wish to commend them by this strategic intervention of a national coalition like CACOVID that brought succour to a lot of families in Nigeria including Ekiti State.

“As a government, we have been proactive in tackling the effect of the pandemic and lockdown on our people, as at today, the state government has distributed over 60,000 food packs to households in Ekiti state. We didn’t stop there, we also touched various unions, associations and people with disabilities, this is how far we have gone in Ekiti State.

ALSO READ: Dead people among 433 ghost workers in Benue teaching service board

“It will interest you to note that beneficiaries of our interventions are mined from the register of the poor and vulnerable compiled by the Ministry of Budget and Planning, supervised by the World Bank. The implication of this is that our intervention is devoid of politics, religious sentiments and primordial consideration.”

Earlier, a representative of CACOVID, Mr Kayode Adejuyigbe said the effort was part of the collective responsibility in the fight against COVID-19 in Ekiti state in particular and Nigeria in general.

Adejuyigbe said CACOVID was a joint initiative of leading private sector in Lagos and the Central Bank of Nigeria, launched to galvanize support in the fight against COVID-19 in the country, noting that the fight for survival had become a necessity which should not be the sole responsibility of the government but a collective one.

He disclosed that in its effort to ensure that COVID-19 was drastically reduced nationally, the coalition in collaboration with the state governments had commissioned 38 Isolation centres in the country in addition to assisting in improving the testing capacity of NCDC with the donation of over 100,000 test kits at various testing centres.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

MONDAY LINES: ‘Mamman Daura Seeks Competence’

Leader of the ‘unseen’ persons ruling us, Alhaji Mamman Daura, spoke last week. He said enough of turn-by-turn presidency for Nigeria. He decreed that North-South rotation of the presidency of Nigeria should be dead; from 2023, the most competent among contenders would be put in the Presidential Villa…

Pastor Olukoya, Awolowo And Eternal Life

There is a viral audio online in which the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Pastor Daniel Olukoya, suggested that Papa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, “did not fulfil his destiny” of becoming the president of Nigeria because he “never surrendered his life to Jesus till he…

Order Buhari To Publish Details Of Govt Loans Since 2015, SERAP Tasks Court

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to order President Muhammadu Buhari to “publish details of loans that have been obtained by the government since May 29, 2015, including the interest rate, the total amount of debts so far incurred by this…

NDIC To Revoke Licences Of 37 Weak Microfinance Banks

THE Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), is set to revoke licences of 37 microfinance banks (MFBs), due to their inability to meet necessary regulatory conditions…