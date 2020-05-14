COVID-19: ‘We do not have to wait for outbreak to fund health sector’

As the coronavirus pandemic remains a salient issue of public health concern, the national president of the

Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy, Dr Rufai Yusuf Ahmad, in this interview by Oluwaseun Raheem

advocated for proper mechanisms to be put in place, towards mitigating the effects.

BEING an expert in physiotherapy, what significant roles are you playing towards combating COVID-19?

It is unfortunate that the world has been faced with a serious situation since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic. Those infected are suffering depending on the severity of their conditions, while those that are not infected are worried about the uncertainties and hardships associated with the pandemic.

Professionals have general and specific roles to play in the face of the pandemic. Enlightening the public about the dangers of the virus and guidelines for protection against it, protecting ourselves from being infected to avoid infecting patients and other members of the public, are general roles. Specific roles can be seen from at least three perspectives; mitigating the effect of the virus on body systems, treating symptoms caused by the virus and rehabilitation to help victims of the disease to get back to daily life.

Exercise, which is a structured, organised and prescribed form of physical activity, is a means used by physiotherapists to mitigate the effect of deadly viruses from harming the body. The body has natural mechanisms (immune system) of fighting harmful foreign bodies.

However, the function of the immune system may diminish due to sedentary lifestyle, inappropriate diet, diseases etc. When an individual with a poor immune system is infected, the person is more likely to have severe symptoms and suffer more consequences. Exercise helps the body to boost the immune system to be able to save the various organs of the body from being damaged by the virus.

Cough and breathlessness are part of the symptoms of COVID-19. Physiotherapists who specialise in treating patients with lung (respiratory) problems play significant roles. The lungs provide the body with oxygen for all its activities. When patients have difficulty breathing or cough due to irritation or narrowing of the airways, the amount of air entering the body reduces and affects the function of all parts of the body.

Cardiopulmonary physiotherapists help to ensure enough air enters the lungs by positioning patients, enhancing normal breathing pattern, airway clearance, strengthening breathing muscles, etc to maximise air inflow to the lungs.

Finally, the overall effects of the COVID-19 could lead to immobility that could cause loss of ability to perform daily activities. These are managed by different specialities in physiotherapy such as geriatric physiotherapy (care of the elderly), paediatric physiotherapy (care of children), neurological physiotherapy (care of patients that have problem with brain or nerves), etc.

Despite measures put in place towards containing the virus, it keeps spreading steadily. What other measures can be put in place to halt the spread?

There are guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. However, implementation is very poor in many sections of the country. Both authorities and citizens need to take the guidelines very seriously. Corruption negatively affects all aspects of our development but is more catastrophic in situations like this.

There is a need for government agencies such as the National Orientation Agency to liaise with stakeholders in the societies to improve awareness on the disease. Community groups should assist authorities by organising themselves and promoting the implementation of the guidelines. Business corporations can help in the provision of protective materials such as face masks to the most vulnerable as part of corporate responsibilities.

The government should be proactive in setting measures to curb the spread of the disease and treatment of those infected. It is important to carry all stakeholders along since the health care system is composed of many stakeholders, each contributing in different ways. If one wheel of a watch outgrows others, the system will break down and the watch will stop working. This is one of the reasons it has been difficult to reverse medical tourism.

It is time for the government to consider increasing, tremendously, the budget to health and education to establish a system that will always be ready for situations like this. We do not have to wait until a period of an outbreak before we make sure that our healthcare system is properly funded. The funding should take into consideration equipping of hospitals, revitalisation of primary health care units, employment of the appropriate number of all health professionals, clinical postgraduate training for all health professionals, research in critical health care areas such as emerging deadly diseases, proper remunerations for health care professionals, etc.

What can be done about inadequate Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs)?

Health care workers come in contact with many people. It is therefore important to protect them from getting infected to avoid spreading the virus. The same applies to workers providing other essential services. Many health workers, including physiotherapists, have been infected and this has the potential of reducing the efficiency of the health care system in this critical time. I would like to call on the government, business corporations and philanthropists to intervene and provide adequate PPEs.

Is the lockdown effective in any way?

Lockdown becomes necessary because of the attitude displayed by people. Although, prolonged lockdown has negative consequences especially on the most vulnerable in society and the economy of the country.

However, if guidelines on prevention of the virus are not strictly adhered to, then lockdown will be the best option to contain the spread of the virus

My recommendation to people is that we should not be reckless and selfish. The virus is real and transferable, especially to loved ones that we come in contact with more. This is a good time to make reflections on aspects of our life we had not given much attention such as taking care of our health through the prevention of diseases, leading an active lifestyle, and consuming appropriate diet. Researches have shown that exercises reduce anxiety and depression, we should make use of the opportunity to improve our wellbeing.

What is your take on survival at this point?

I strongly believe Nigeria can survive this period. There have been similar situations the world suffered from at times that were not as favourable as we have now. There are advances in technology, an increase in awareness of preventive and treatment measures. There have also been concerted efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, the Government needs to do more by carrying all stakeholders along in the fight against COVID-19.

Do you support development on the use of herbs as potential curatives against COVID-19?

The use of herbs is a welcome development if proven to be effective and safe through appropriately conducted researches.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

P&ID: US Judge Grants Nigeria’s Request To Access Ex-President Jonathan, Diezani’s Bank Records

A New York Federal Judge, lorna Schofield has granted Nigeria’s request for a subpoena on 10 United States banks for information to prosecute government officials allegedly connected to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) alleged bribery scheme and subsequent $9.6 billion claims… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigerians Recycling Face Masks From Dumpsites ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has raised an alarm over the practice of some Nigerians picking face masks from dumpsites to recycle and sell. The chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who warned on this during the task force… Read full story

[PROFILE]: Who Is Professor Ibrahim Gambari, President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff?

On Tuesday, May 12, there was an official statement that Professor Ibrahim Gambari would succeed the late Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The official announcement according to the Presidency will be made on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting… Read full story

Reps Tackle FG For Using Foreign Airline To Evacuate Nigerians Abroad

The House of Representatives on Tuesday kicked against the Federal Government’s decision to engage foreign airlines in evacuating Nigerians stranded in abroad. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Shamsudeen Bello and eight others… Read full story

Reps Unhappy Over Mysterious Deaths In Jigawa •Ask FG to halt evacuation of COVID-19 patients to states of origin

The House of Representatives on Tuesday solicited for Federal Government’s intervention to urgently establish at least five testing centres in Jigawa State as part of efforts geared toward ending the mysterious deaths in the state. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by… Read full story

We Tested 111 For Coronavirus In Kogi, They All Returned Negative, Says Govt

Kogi State government said on Tuesday said that 111 persons it tested for coronavirus returned negative. The state Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, made the disclosure in a statement in Lokoja, the state capital… Read full story

Bandits Killed 15, Injured Five During Kaduna Attack ― Police

At least, 15 people have been killed by bandits in the recent attack on Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State police command. The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when gunmen invaded the community… Read full story

Another COVID-19 Patient Delivered Of Baby Boy At LUTH

A team of doctors, anaesthetists and nurses at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, delivered another woman, 37, with coronavirus of a baby boy weighing. Professor Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of LUTH, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria… Read full story

32-Year-Old Man Who ‘Recently Returned From Dubai’ Dies Of Coronavirus In Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, says a 32-year-old man who recently returned from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with severe underlying health conditions, died of coronavirus on Tuesday. Abayomi confirmed the death of the man, whose identity was not revealed… Read full story

COVID-19: Lagos State Releases Additional Guidelines For Reopened Commercial, Industrial, Institutional And Recreational Facilities

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Government on Tuesday issued additional guidelines for the operations of all the commercial, industrial, institutional and recreational facilities that have just been recently unlocked in the state. According to a statement by the state Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources… Read full story

Senate Demands Prompt Action From Security Agencies Over Banditry In North

The Senate on Tuesday asked the relevant security agencies to take firm and prompt actions against the resurgence of banditry in the country. The lawmakers also demanded full implementation of the recommendations of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Nigeria Security Challenges… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Justice For The Port Harcourt Three

DURING these perilous times when Nigerians are daily confronted with hunger and pain, with waves of joblessness and privations surging since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, some felons are still at their beastly best, perpetrating horrendous and blood-curdling crimes… Read full story