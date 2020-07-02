COVID-19: We can change course any time, PTF warns

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic has admonished Nigerians not to take the recently eased restriction for granted as it warned that it can change course any time depending on the trajectory of coronavirus infections.

Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the warning during a briefing in Abuja, on Thursday saying that despite the latest relaxation, there is the need to proceed with caution.

He said: “One significant observation the PTF wishes to make is that new rise in cases is to be expected as nations start to ease restrictions.

“We shall, however, proceed with caution and we shall not hesitate to change course when the need arises.

“What this means is that Nigerians should never mistake the relaxation by the government as a signal that the COVID-19 battle had been concluded.”

He added: “We are in the early days of the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown and we shall always remind ourselves of the reason for these uncommon times facing humanity. This is the time to comply with the guidelines, it is the time to be vigilant and to take responsibility.”

Mustapha noted that following the announcement of the extension of phase two and some new measures last Monday, the Aviation sector has announced 8th, 11th and 15th of July as dates for the gradual resumption of domestic flights.

While thanking Nigerians for their patience and understanding, he urged that they strictly abide with the new airport protocols as he observed that in the aviation industry, safety and security are paramount.

He recalled that the PTF has similarly announced some limited measures for the education sector that he said have now been misconstrued.

Mustapha stated: “Specifically, we pointed out that it was still not safe to reopen schools. However, in order not to truncate the progression of pupils and students in critical examination classes, the President approved that arrangements be made for them to resume for those who need revision before the commencement of examinations.

“This aspect has been subjected to several interpretations and misinterpretations.

“For the avoidance of doubts, schools have not resumed. Only critical examination classes will be allowed to resume for those who need revision before examinations.

“As we have informed you, the Federal Ministry of education will consult further with stakeholders before issuing guidelines that will lead to full resumption.

“We appeal to Nigerians to continue to show understanding and to ensure that their wards take full advantage of electronic platforms provided for learning.”

As for government offices, Mustapha said in addition to the guidelines to be issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, virtual meetings should be encouraged to minimise congregation of officials while government offices should restrict visits by those who are not on very essential businesses, to their premises.

The SGF condemned the recent attack by gunmen on the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi State by some hoodlums.

He said the PTF is particularly distressed and regrets the trauma to which medical workers, patients and others who went on their legitimate businesses were subjected.

“I wish to assure you that security agencies have been tasked with the responsibility for fishing out the criminal elements behind it and they will be brought to justice. We thank law-abiding Nigerians for reporting the occurrence promptly,” he said.

The PTF also appealed to all health workers and authorities of health care facilities to help reduce avoidable fatalities occurring from non-COVID-19 related conditions, by attending to all patients while still observing the COVID-19 protocols.

Mustapha noted that a number of countries set aside one day in the year as a National Doctors’ Day, saying that it is instructive for Nigeria.

The PTF chairman saluted all medical workers and thanked them for “the selfless, high-risk job they are handling for humanity,” adding: “We remain proud of all of you and we assure you once more of the nation’s support.”

He assured that health workers will be equipped and trained while communities will be empowered to protect themselves in a combined approach that will work for all.

Mustapha further said: “We join the whole world in emphasizing that the best way to manage this pandemic is the comprehensive approach.

“While we ask you to play your part by observing physical distancing, keeping personal hygiene, wearing a face mask, avoiding large gathering and staying at home if you should.

“The PTF and collaborating agencies shall continue to work on finding, isolating, testing, tracing every contact, communicating and treating.”

The SGF hinted about an inter-religious prayer will be organised to seek divine intervention in the pandemic.

He said it will be spearheaded by the Co-Chairmen of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), His Eminence Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto/President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and His Eminence Rev Dr Samson O. A. Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Mustapha said the PTF will continue to work with the states and other stakeholders regarding the precision measures to be deployed in the high burden Local Government Areas.

In his remark, the National Coordinator of PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, revealed that testing capacity in the country is underutilised.

“There are now over 30 laboratories in the country but there is clearly a lack of demand. A lot of these laboratories are underutilised,” he stated.

