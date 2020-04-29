Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has disclosed that the government is planning to conduct coronavirus test for no fewer than 10,000 persons between now and June.

According to him, the state has begun moves which would help in getting accredited Test Centre from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) in the state to achieve the random community testing.

Fayemi who spoke while giving a broadcast on Tuesday night noted that having more people getting tested would help in no small measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“We are working to get a Test Center in Ekiti State as soon as possible. This will help us increase random community testing so we can isolate the infection early and remove from circulation to prevent more infections. Our aim is to test 10,000 persons between now and June.”

He stressed the need for people to obey all government directives and protocols in containing the pandemic, noting that, “we are not out of the wood yet.”

Fayemi explained that traditional and community leaders must support the government in ensuring people are not allowed to bring the virus into the state.

According to him, ” We shall continue to strengthen the safety and security structures across the state to protect law-abiding citizens. Special focus will be given to all boundary communities in the state to strictly enforce restricted access into Ekiti State. Local Government Chairmen and Traditional Rulers of such communities must assume responsibility for strict compliance especially on back roads or bush paths as we cannot afford another slip that could import the virus into the state.”

While assuring that the government would continue to give succour to the less privileged and the most vulnerable during the lockdown, he revealed that over 40,000 households had so far received food packs from the government.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE