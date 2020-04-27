COVID-19: We are not returning FG’s rice ― Ekiti government

The Ekiti State government on Monday declared that the bags of rice supplied to the state by the federal government through the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development would not be returned.

The commissioner for Information, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua in a chat with Tribune Online said the 1,800 bags and the kegs of vegetable oil delivered to the state were in good shape and consumable.

There were reports that governors in the South-West states had concluded plans to return the rice said to have expired.

The Oyo and Ondo State government have announced they would be returning some bags of rice to the federal government.

Olumilua explained that the bags were already in the state’s food bank, saying it would further help in cushioning the untold hardship following the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

” I can confirm we have received the consignment from the federal government and they are not expired rice, I must tell you. We have no reason to return the rice and we have them deposited in our food bank,” he said.

When asked when the rice will be distributed to the residents, the commissioner for Information said, ” We are working on it at the food bank because you know we are not giving to the people a bag of rice. We have to package it in units with other materials in the palliatives bag and it will soon be distributed to the people.”

