COVID-19: VSF provides boreholes, sanitation, hygiene services to schools in Taraba

The Victim Support Fund (VSF) Task Force on COVID-19, on Friday, donated three Solar Boreholes and distributed sanitation and hygiene services materials to three schools in Taraba.

Mrs Toyosi Akerele- the Chairperson, Victims Support Fund COVID-19 Task Force team, while handing over the facilities at the Government Commercial College, Takum, said the donation was aimed at improving sanitation and hygiene services in schools and communities across the state to check the spread of COVID-19.

She explained that the VSF Taskforce has so far handed over Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities to 54 schools in 18 states across the six geo-political zones of the country.

According to her, the task force had also successfully distributed food, medical consumables and personal protective equipment (PPE’s) to 19 States across the country.

“Today, we are donating 4,000 litres capacity of water facility and four-foot pedal handwashing machines, 2000 reusable face masks, liquid soap, hand sanitisers among others in each of the three schools across the state.

“The aim is to support the gradual reopening of schools in Taraba State and to support our children and teachers in good hygiene practices that will outlive the life span of the pandemic.

“I want to call on the chairman and the school authority to reticulate the water around communities in the school so that people in the neighbourhood can benefit from the water project,” she said.

Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba thanked the VSF for the donation and other support the state has received from them since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Innocent Vakkai, Ishaku called on the management of the benefiting schools, students and people living in communities around the school to safeguard the facilities.

He also urged them to ensure proper usage so that the aim of the intervention would not be defeated.

Prof Nana Tanko, the Executive Director, VSF told the benefiting schools that the chairman of VSF, retired Gen Theophilus Danjuma, was committed to ensuring their safety from the pandemic.

On his part, Chairman, Takum Local Government Council, Mr Shiban Tikari said the water project and other sanitation and hygiene facilities provided by VSF would benefit the school and the communities in the fight against Covid-19.

Tribune Online reported that the benefiting schools in Taraba include; Government Day Secondary School Jauro, Yinu in Ardo-Kola Local Government, Government Secondary School Wukari and Government Commercial College, Takum.

