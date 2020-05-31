COVID-19: VSF donates PPE, palliatives worth N120m to Ekiti govt, 2,060 households

The Victims Support Fund (VSF), on Sunday, in Ado-Ekiti donated to the Ekiti State Government Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items and various materials as COVID-19 palliatives, all worth about N120 million.

The donation, according to the VSF Executive Director, Prof Sunday Ochoche, was part of the Fund’s contributions to curbing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

While presenting the palliatives to the state government, Ochoche noted that the PPE would prevent medical personnel from contracting the coronavirus.

“Nigeria can’t afford to lose its medical personnel to avoidable deaths being caused by the pandemic,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that materials donated include: 2,060 bags each containing rice, beans, sachets of salt, cassava flakes (garri), and four litres of groundnut oil.

There were also 50,000 face masks, 30,000 bottles of hand sanitisers and 290 items of medical equipment such as safety boots and goggles, as well as Hazmat suits.

Also, the Head of VSF COVID-19 Task Force, Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, said the donated materials would help in cushioning the effect of lockdown on the poor and vulnerable.

Akerele-Ogunsiji, while presenting the materials, said the VSF COVID-19 Task Force had donated materials to 12 financially-challenged states which were regarded as being accountable and transparent in the management of the pandemic.

She said VSF, a private-funded non-government organisation (NGO) which was conceptualised and formed in 2014, has consistently provided succour for victims of insurgency in the North-East.

Akerele-Ogunsiji added that VSF has been reaching out to the poor and vulnerable under this emergency situation to reduce their sufferings.

“VSF is a private funding partnership with a mission to mitigate the effect of the lockdown on the vulnerable and the poor. We appeal that these materials be distributed to the right people so that its effect can be felt.”

Akerele-Ogunsiji pointed out that the intervention became necessary in view of the hunger caused by the lockdown and reported cases of loss of medical personnel to the pandemic.

“Nigeria has been suffering serious deficit under this COVID-19 and that is why the VSF Task Force has visited 12 States with open records of accountability and transparency in financial dealings to intervene and give supports to the people.

“Since we started this battle against COVID-19, many with no other means of livelihoods have lost their jobs. We remember the poor and vulnerable as well.

“The lockdown won’t be effective when people are hungry. They will surely go out to survive.

“We are concerned about not losing any of our doctors and nurses to the pandemic. We appeal that these materials should be distributed to the right people who truly deserve them.”

Wife of the state governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, received the materials on behalf of the state at the Government House in Ado-Ekiti.

She said the donation would complement the state’s food bank for the elderly, where palliatives were being distributed to people since the lockdown began in Ekiti.

Mrs Fayemi added that the state would have had many COVID-19 victims if not that the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration was proactive in the management of the problem.

“We want to appreciate the VSF for listing Ekiti among the benefiting states. The present government has done a lot for the people in terms of palliatives since this crisis started.

“No sector can say we have not reached them. We have reached out to Okada riders, market men and women, widows, the elderly and all categories of people considered as poor and vulnerable.

“We want to assure you that these materials will be distributed to people who are genuinely needy. They will get to the right places,” she assured.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Biodun Omoleye, said the campaign against COVID-19 was being waged everywhere across the state.

“We want to thank you (VSF) for the gesture and wish to say that this intervention is timely and I want to call on other well-meaning Nigerians to follow suit.

“Also, I will like to assure you that all the items will reach the target desired,” he said.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Health in Ekiti, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, said the state had provided handwash stations in strategic places across the state.

“We have provided hand-wash stations in strategic places, such as the markets and clinics, while offices were also directed to ensure that they provide the same at the entrance of their offices. Places like praying centres were not left out also,” she assured.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE