COVID-19: VSF donates food items to 3,000 households in Gombe

About 3,000 households in Gombe State have received food items and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) as donations from an NGO The Victims Support Fund (VSF).

The donated food items were to indigent families and vulnerable persons across the 11 local government areas of the state through its COVID-19 Task Force.

Chairperson of the task Force, Mrs Toyosi Ogunsuji, stated that this at the food distribution exercise held in Gombe which included rice, beans, maize, vegetable oil and seasoning.

Others are hand gloves, face masks, boots and hand sanitisers, adding that the items would be used in schools, health facilities and offices.

Toyosi Ogunsuji also said that the Fund constructed 4,000-litre capacity solar-powered boreholes in selected secondary schools across the three senatorial districts.

The benefiting schools are Government Girls Secondary school, Kuri, in Yamaltu Deba, Government Secondary School, Latata in Shongom and Government Secondary school, Malam Sidi in Kwami LGA.

According to her, the gesture was to enhance sanitation and access to potable drinking water in schools across the state, adding the distribution of PPEs was part of its intervention to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On her part, Prof. Nana Tanko, Executive Director, VSF, said each household would receive 10kg of rice, beans, maize, five-litre vegetable oil and seasoning.

She said the gesture would go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the vulnerable in society, and charged the organisations saddled with the responsibility of distributing the items to ensure that they reach the targeted population.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya said the state had benefited a lot from interventions initiated by the Fund in the areas of health, and education among others.

Represented by Dr Habu Dahiru, Commissioner for Health, the governor said the food items would mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the beneficiaries while the PPEs would enhance response to outbreaks.

“The construction of the boreholes in selected secondary schools will prevent the outbreak of water-borne diseases in the state,” he said.

The VSF team had earlier visited the state Deputy Governor, Dr Manasseh Jatau and the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar.





The VSF officials also inaugurated a solar-powered borehole project at Government Secondary school, Malam Sidi.

